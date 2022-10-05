These Supreme Court cases could have a big impact on businesses and the workplace

While the nation is still trying to find footing in the aftershock of the Supreme Court’s last session, the justices have now reconvened for another term. With a cataclysmic ruling that reversed the right of Americans to get an abortion and a 6-3 conservative majority on the bench, the country can anticipate additional damage to laws that protect progressive values. Here are some of the cases the Supreme Court will hear this session that could have the biggest impact the workplace.

Diversity in college admissions The issue: Two cases involving student admissions at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina will decide the fate of affirmative action for university admissions. The case argues that diversity-based admissions processes discriminate against white and Asian American applicants. The stakes: Overturning the precedents on affirmative action would not only have a devastating impact on communities of color, but it would also condone institutional racism and widen the gap in educational inequality, according to supporters of affirmative action such as the ACLU. Lower courts could also interpret the ruling as a broader dismissal of affirmative action, one that could apply beyond college campuses and extend into the workplace.

Discrimination based on sexual orientation The issue: A suit filed by a creative web designer claims she has a constitutional right to discriminate against people based on their sexual orientation. The case argues that 303 Creative wants to design wedding websites only for straight couples, and a Colorado law requiring businesses to work with all people regardless of sexual orientation violates her First Amendment right to free speech. The stakes: If the court issues a broader decision in favor of the religious right, this ruling would basically condone discrimination by businesses against the LGBTQ+ community.

Interstate commerce and animal welfare The issue: Pork farmers are contesting a 2018 California law that requires all pork products to come from hogs raised in the humane manner outlined by state law, even if those pigs are raised out of state. In the Supreme Court case, out-of-state pork farmers argue that the law violates the constitutional protections for commerce and that they should not have to abide by California’s compliance standards. The stakes: Depending on how broad the ruling might be, this case could impact other facets of interstate business and multi-state operations.