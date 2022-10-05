How to combat IRL fatigue

Before home offices, Zoom meetings, and virtual happy hours, workers spent their 9-to-5 surrounded by colleagues. They crammed into conference rooms, made coffee runs, and shared elevator rides, subway cars, and carpools. The pandemic forced office workers across the country to work remotely for two years, but today, more workplaces are opening up to hybrid options and in-person gatherings—and some are even mandating returns to the office. As a result, we’re seeing a new phenomenon emerge: IRL fatigue. Those returning to the office or simply joining an off-site are finding themselves drained by the same interactions that were once second nature.

It’s the flipside of Zoom fatigue. But instead of staring at themselves on camera, in-person workers are grappling with always feeling “on,” from office small talk to full-fledged business trips. We probably felt IRL (in real life) fatigue before—we just didn’t have anything to compare it to. After experiencing both full-time office work and remote work, the truth is becoming clear: In-person engagement can make workers feel less productive and more anxious. Think about it this way: Years ago, people had their own individual offices, giving them a place to separate from colleagues when needed. We slowly moved to more communal offices and cubicles, until everyone sat shoulder to shoulder and could be interrupted by phones ringing, office banter, conference room scheduling conflicts, and so on. If anything, working from home is a return to form, offering people space to do deep thinking and in-the-zone work. Meeting in person is still valuable. It helps coworkers collaborate on projects, brainstorm ideas, and build meaningful connections. But as business leaders debate remote, hybrid, or all in-office work—and plan various gatherings and retreats—they must consider the cost of in-person burnout, and how to strike a balance between meeting IRL and maintaining the flexibility of remote work.

DECISIONS ABOUT WHEN TO BE TOGETHER AND HOW SHOULD CONSIDER EVERYONE My company, Donut, recently hosted two optional coworking weeks (coined DoCos, pronounced Dough Cos) in New York City and Denver. DoCos were born from feedback about working from home. Our team told us that they missed the camaraderie of in-person interaction, even though we don’t have a physical office. DoCos are still in an experimental phase, and to put the feedback loop in action, we actively requested our team’s thoughts after our first go. We’ll use that to adjust future gatherings as we determine what works best for us. While the Donut team reported having a wonderful experience, and the overall sentiment was positive, these events made it clear that going back into an office even three days a week is not what our team prefers. And it’s not just the overall team—I experienced this, too. It was wonderful—almost essential—to get facetime with my coworkers; but even for me, being in person was at times exhausting. I couldn’t spend as much time on deep work, and I felt the drain of having zero downtime to recharge between meetings as I’ve gotten used to even five-minute breaks in my own home. These feelings aren’t isolated. Workers are reporting boosts in remote work efficiency as time goes on.

While we value the in-person experiences we share at Donut, we want them to make sense for all of our teammates. That flexibility is key for leaders making return-to-office decisions. It’s crucial not to force employees into situations that might be uncomfortable for them. Beyond employee preference, there are many factors to consider when rolling out a return-to-office plan or recurring get-togethers. Perhaps someone can’t travel because they have personal obligations, like caring for young children or older family members. Maybe an employee is at higher risk of developing severe complications from COVID-19 or lives with someone else who is. Mandating that people gather in person, whether that’s every day or even just once in a while, isn’t practical or effective. In fact, 64% of workers indicated that they would quit their current job if they were required to go back into the office full time. Leaders shouldn’t make policies about in-person work in a silo. Instead, they should involve everyone, from new hires to senior managers, in the decision-making process. This can be done by collecting feedback—both informally in one-on-one meetings and formally in surveys—to better understand how employees feel after in-person gatherings, how productive they felt working in an office, and their preferences for where and how they work. Implementing tools designed to help people connect, collaborate, and boost efficiency can also help make hybrid options more sustainable in the long term. FLEXIBILITY COMBATS FATIGUE When it comes down to it, people like to make their own decisions. When leaders offer flexibility around where and when folks work, it demonstrates that they trust people to do what is best for themselves, both personally and professionally. Some companies are moving in this direction with incredible results. For instance, Spotify implemented a “work from anywhere” policy in 2021, and since then, its attrition rate has dropped 15%, it is accomplishing its goals related to DEI, and it’s seen increased scale worldwide.

The “always on” nature of in-person work can be draining, especially to introverts and folks who are neurodivergent. Allowing them to choose alternate working options can help them feel a stronger sense of belonging, boost productivity, and encourage retention. On the other hand, giving employees who thrive with face-to-face interactions the opportunity to meet with their colleagues can help foster meaningful work experiences. Ultimately, the best solution for striking a balance between in-person and remote work will be different for every company, and it might even vary among specific teams. But the key to supporting employees is respecting their needs and preferences by offering hybrid options, making coworking weeks and retreats optional, and hosting occasional informal gatherings. That’s not to say that zero facetime is the answer, either. But too much IRL interaction is taxing, and it can even end up making us less productive. Learning from my own experience, it’s critical that companies accommodate both in-person and remote work, relying on employee feedback and implementing tech tools to make the experience work for everyone.

Dan Manian is the CEO of Donut.