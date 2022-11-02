These three sites offer premium WordPress themes for every budget

From humble beginnings to powering almost half the sites on the Internet , the WordPress blogging platform is here to stay.

And if you’ve ever built or managed a WordPress site, you’ve likely spent hours–or days, weeks, or months, even–searching for the perfect theme.

The good news is that while many of the free WordPress themes can hold their own against for-pay versions, premium offerings can often be had without breaking the bank.

Here’s a look at three places to find thousands of paid themes to take your site to the next level.