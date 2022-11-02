These three sites offer premium WordPress themes for every budget

From humble beginnings to powering almost half the sites on the Internet, the WordPress blogging platform is here to stay.
And if you’ve ever built or managed a WordPress site, you’ve likely spent hours–or days, weeks, or months, even–searching for the perfect theme.
The good news is that while many of the free WordPress themes can hold their own against for-pay versions, premium offerings can often be had without breaking the bank.
Here’s a look at three places to find thousands of paid themes to take your site to the next level.
Creative Market: 3,800+ themes
Creative Market is the most focused site on the list here, with just six categories that house its thousands of themes.
Spanning blogs, business sites, commerce sites, landing pages, magazine layouts, and minimal designs, themes start at just $19. They top out north of $500–which sounds like a lot at first blush, though you might decide it’s a worthwhile investment if you’re building a money-making site.