Control, create, connect: How one entrepreneur avoids burnout

Two years (and counting!) into a pandemic and everyone is exhausted. Essential workers, health care professionals, and teachers have been especially hard-hit, but the signs of workplace burnout are everywhere. Deloitte’s Women @ Work 2022 global survey found that nearly half of their respondents reported being burned out. The term “quiet quitting“—which is really about the power of setting boundaries—has gone viral. I’ve experienced times of burnout in my own professional life and have learned to recognize the signs in my employees as well.

advertisement

advertisement

As the co-founder of Mamava, a company that designs and manufactures freestanding lactation pods, I’ve been shepherding our company through the many phases of this ongoing pandemic (with the help of my amazing executive team). We transitioned to remote work as we navigated illness, lost contracts, and supply-chain bottlenecks. It’s felt like playing an endless game of Whac-A-Mole; each time we get on top of one issue, another surfaces. I’ve watched as my employees—the vast majority of whom are parents—soothe crying babies and wrangle toddlers on our Zoom calls. As a mother and an entrepreneur, I too was exhausted and fully empathized with my colleagues. Even now, we’re learning to work with constant disruptions to travel, events, and day-to-day activities. In 2019, the World Health Organization included burnout as an occupational phenomenon for the first time and listed the primary factors as feeling depleted and exhausted, feeling negative or cynical about one’s work, and experiencing a limited sense of professional efficacy. Remedies for burnout often include self-care strategies, and while these are important, it’s also critical to examine the environment and culture of your workplace. At Mamava, we prioritize a culture that values employee well-being with remote work options, flexible schedules, paid family leave, and a thoughtful PTO policy. As an entrepreneur responsible for keeping a burgeoning business afloat, it can sometimes feel difficult to take advantage of the benefits you put in place for your team—but as a leader who cares profoundly about culture, I know I need to set an example of positive working habits. My self-care strategies not only help me navigate uncertainty and avoid burnout, but they also empower my employees to do the same. Here are my top three habits for finding balance.

advertisement

1. FIND CONTROL IN A HOBBY OR TWO I became an entrepreneur to create change and to be more in control of my destiny, but I have learned along the way that flexibility is what is required to truly succeed—and sometimes it’s impossible to feel like you’ve made progress or completed something fully, a key factor in burnout (and the same goes for parenting!). Cooking and gardening help me feel in command—and accomplished. A well-executed recipe always turns out well, and if I don’t like a plant in my garden, I can yank it out and plant something else. 2. CREATE ACTS OF SERVICE THAT REAP REWARDS

advertisement

Even when there are moments of exhaustion, knowing that the work I do makes a real and tangible difference in the lives of so many breastfeeding parents is an important motivator for me and my colleagues. Creating solutions to make the world a better place for parents and the daily feedback we get from parents is extremely gratifying. Tying back to my hobbies, there is nothing more rewarding than preparing a great meal for friends and family, or arranging a beautiful bouquet of flowers from the garden. As a creative person, making something tangible from start to finish has been key to buffering against burnout. 3. CONNECT OUTSIDE TO GET OUTSIDE YOURSELF I’m a huge proponent of walking and taking the time to get outside. Walking—alone or with a colleague—can be an immediate way to connect your body with your mind. When I’m walking, I see old problems in a new light and get creative answers and fresh insights. Walking with teammates is also a great way to create community and embody what Annie Murphy Paul terms “the extended mind,” as moving our bodies in physical spaces helps us tap into the creativity of others.

advertisement

The fog and frustration of entrepreneurial burnout is real. When I feel them coming on, I go back to my three Cs and find simple ways to Control, Create, and Connect in my life outside work. In doing so, I know that I am not only helping myself but also demonstrating to my colleagues that we can’t do our best work without finding balance. Sascha Mayer is the CEO and Co-founder of Mamava. Mamava, based in Burlington, VT, is the leading expert in lactation space design.