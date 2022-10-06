Three ways organizations can secure mobile endpoints

Living and working in a mobile environment creates opportunities for dynamic workplace productivity and flexibility, but these opportunities have also generated a heightened amount of cybersecurity vulnerabilities across enterprise systems and network endpoints. The 2022 Verizon Mobile Security Index , which features Ivanti insights, found that almost 60% of public sector organizations said that while the use of internet-of-things devices is essential to accelerating innovation, it is a daunting security and privacy challenge.

Many of the challenges that accompany a mobile workforce land on IT teams within organizations. In fact, 79% of organizations agreed that remote working had negatively impacted their cybersecurity and increased the burden on security teams. This can create strain both on individuals and the overall organization, which I’ve found is often heightened by various additional limiting factors, including cybersecurity workforce shortages and talent struggles.

Nevertheless, 85% of respondents said that “flexibility in where they work and what devices they can use will be important to attracting the best new talent.” The 2022 Ivanti Digital Employee Experience Report identified that 59% of respondents are managing mobile devices as IT assets, showing the greater reliance on devices other than traditional computer setups. Additionally, with 69% of knowledge workers globally working remotely at least 25% of the time, there are not only more devices being used, but they also are accessing more business applications and data than ever before.

Overall, organizations should keep up with changing workplace expectations without risking cybersecurity. I believe it is possible to maintain this balance if organizations prioritize vulnerabilities and take a proactive approach to security. Here are three recommendations to secure and protect mobile endpoints at every stage: