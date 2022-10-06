No one fits in your boxes: Gender equality happens when we stop making assumptions and start listening

Women shouldn’t be aggressive or defensive. Men shouldn’t show vulnerability. Women should control their anger. Men should fight it out.

As a female leader, these assumptions make me cringe, and yet I can say with confidence that most female leaders have been put into those boxes many times before. And men experience this too. In fact, I’d say the tendency to put both women and men in boxes has created some of the limits seen with gender equality today. It can take only 20 seconds to put someone in a box and another 20 minutes to convince yourself you are right. Maybe even less. A marketing study determined that seven out of 10 Americans form a first impression before someone even speaks. Another study by Princeton psychologists found people form impressions of strangers from their faces alone within a tenth of a second, and longer exposure is likelier to reinforce those impressions than change them. How many people would admit to doing just that? Instead of making assumptions based on boxes, try to start listening to people as individuals to better understand those around you. Without preconceived boxes, you can judge and show emotion to everyone in the same way. By getting rid of boxes, you can also give people the freedom to be themselves. This, to me, is equality.

REMOVE BOXES, FIND EQUALITY It’s 2022 and still, I’ve found most people direct their attention to the men in the room, even when women hold more senior positions. Once, when I was presenting a demo as a solution engineer to customers, they kept directing questions to the man next to me. At first, I thought it was my accent. Only when a tech executive changed seats with me so the customer could look at me while asking questions did I finally realize: Their biases were putting us into boxes. It can be hard to stand out for opportunities when others assume your role or what you might be capable of. Putting more women in leadership does not have to be in competition with men. With women represented in more places—the courts and politics, but also as mentors and in health care—more women can make more of their own decisions and shape their own destinies. Women can make new spaces at the executive level.

Our equal 50 percent could come from our own businesses that we start, creating more jobs and growing economies with a better focus on the inclusion of women. More women in politics could lead to more policies that benefit women, children, and families. With a more level playing field in mentoring, capacity-building, and access to credit, women entrepreneurs have the potential to bring trillions of economic dollars into the economy. When you fully leverage the benefits both minds bring to the table, you can open the door to these untapped opportunities. THERE IS NO ONE BOX FOR WOMEN More women in leadership can improve company performance and profitability, but according to a 2021 McKinsey report, the corporate ladder has a “broken rung” on the first step up to manager. For every 100 men promoted, only 86 women are promoted, leaving far fewer women to move up to higher levels. This unequal foundation can make sustained progress for women at more senior levels impossible to build.

But within women’s fight for equality, not all women are gaining ground equally. Upward mobility is even harder for women of color and LGBTQ women. These women are also far likelier to encounter disrespectful behavior and more frequent microaggressions, reflecting a wider range of biases that undermine them professionally. Often, as an Israeli woman in executive meetings, I am the only minority. When women are the “only” member of a minority in a group, they may encounter more behavior that reduces them to negative stereotypes and may face heavier scrutiny over their successes and failures. There is no box representing all women—or all men—so each individual should count equally. As a leader, for every important decision you make involving others, you should ask yourself: Do we have all the right representatives in the right quantities to match the community our decisions will affect? This means more women but also a diversity of female voices. With the right representatives in the room, for example, leadership knows not to schedule a company-wide celebration during Ramadan. When more perspectives contribute to making decisions, better decisions can be made. GET THE ESSENCE WITHOUT THE BOX

I believe people need to stop seeing boxes and start seeing people for who they are. A Danish social experiment shows how easy it can be to unbox people. One version of the experiment starts with groups in literal boxes according to certain traits (jobs, looks, wealth) and ends with them comingling after discovering other commonalities—those who were the class clown or who love to dance; people who had been bullied or felt lonely. When you look past what you judge others to be based on the boxes you put them in, you can work with people—not their gender, race, titles, or CV. Look for cues in their body language that reflect their humanity so you can see them as humans first. Without judgment of how they should be or feel, let them be passionate and lead others in pursuit of those passions. Allow them to learn, thrive, and evolve in their position and organization as those passions dictate. As a leader, if you have a task to assign, put it out there for people to take on and let everyone be ambitious enough to try even if it may not align with their specific role. Let people surprise you. To achieve equality, I believe men and women should eradicate any notion of boxes and seek a human partnership. Equality in leadership can result in more informed decisions representing more of humanity. More opportunities for women can also bring more opportunities to society. Men and women benefit when equality becomes a joint goal, and the sooner we stop boxing people in, the sooner it can happen.

Efrat is CMO at Quantum Metric, with extensive experience in tech leadership and customer-centric organization strategies.