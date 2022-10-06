Is your business ready to embrace digital twins?

Every human is unique with a DNA signature that provides the blueprint for their genetic makeup. There will never be another you. But there is a digital version of you who signs into bank accounts, transfers money, makes online purchases, and fills out expense reports via an app. This digital version may have appeared more than 100 times last week, and each time there were risks and inconveniences associated with it.

Imagine having an exact digital twin of yourself without any risks. This twin would be a copy of you but would live in the digital realm. This avatar-like version of you would be constantly learning from and improving the real you. Sounds like a sci-fi novel or HBO’s Westworld, but that future is much closer than many realize. The security perimeter around digital interactions is disappearing, and it has the ability to change how people interact with the digital world, aka the metaverse. WHAT IS A DIGITAL TWIN? Think of a digital twin as a digital representation of a physical thing, whether it’s an engine, building, appliance, or system. A digital twin of a network system, for instance, uses simulation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and real-time data to determine different scenarios for predictive analytics. This helps with troubleshooting and connecting disparate systems in order to improve the system.

Since the beginning of our personal history of computers, there’s never been a singular digital representation of a person. Instead, there have been many, and they are spread everywhere people interact. But this is evolving through advancements in platform biometrics like facial and fingerprint recognition, as well as through an emerging set of standards and technologies designed to help unify the digital information that represents who people are in an online digital world. DIGITAL TWINS ARE EVERYWHERE TODAY For now, think of things this way: As people access systems in their daily interactions with retailers, social media platforms, airlines, hospitals, etc., their digital twins are the aggregate of all the information stored across all of the computer systems that maintain accounts and profile information about them. When people log into a website or launch an app, they are accessing one version of their digital identity, and this is repeated every time they bank online, shop online, or do anything else that requires a login.

THE FUTURE OF DIGITAL TWINS The fact that end-users have so many accounts and so many passwords is a manifestation of an underlying problem. There is no one place that they own and control where they feel empowered to manage a singular version of their digital identity. And in the absence of this reality, they’re forced to have many digital identities at all of the companies that they interact with on a regular basis. This is all about to change.

In the not-so-distant future, through advancements in mobile phones, I predict people will be empowered to collect their digital identities on their phones and store them in a safe place that only they can access through their biometrics. The ability to collect, store, and share their digital identity information—such as proof of real identity, employment, membership, insurance, education, or certification—has the potential to change everything. One of the applications of this new technology can enable passwordless authentication: the ability to simply look at a device, like users already do with their phones, to unlock their accounts and digital information. Another benefit could be better control over personal privacy, because in this new model, users would control what information is shared about them, rather than companies sharing information about them behind their backs.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR BUSINESS? I believe every business wants to engage in meaningful, trusted relationships with customers. Every business wants to establish these relationships with less friction. And every business wants to know something about their loyal customers to help personalize their services, make recommendations, and grow their relationship with their customers. Digital twins can help businesses accomplish these goals. Allowing people to collect, store, control, and share digital-identity information for the purposes of engaging in commerce has the potential to forever change how businesses interact with their customers. In the identity and security world, we refer to this as “decentralized identity,” because what we’re really doing is moving the proof of our customers’ identities to their mobile phones that they own and control.

Companies that want to lead in customer experience, champion privacy, and remove friction in customer onboarding, registration, and login should begin to take note that a sea change is coming and work to embrace the future of digital twins. I believe leaders can choose to either be champions of change and help their organizations drive a digital competitive advantage or be relegated to the digital wasteland. In technology, I’ve found you’re only as good as your ability to see the tectonic mega-shifts before they run you over. Digital twins are coming—is your business ready to embrace them? Andre Durand is CEO and founder of Ping Identity, a leading identity security provider focused on enabling exceptional digital experiences.