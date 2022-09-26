The surprising reason why the office is actually good for introverts

When it comes to who benefits from working from home, popular opinion would suggest introverts. But this conclusion may be a myth. It might sound counterintuitive, but getting out of the house for work and going to an office has some great benefits for an introvert.

Introverts or extroverts, everyone need some amount of connection for physical, emotional, and cognitive health. A study by MIT found we tend to crave interactions with others in the same region of our brains where we crave food. A different study reported that we experience social exclusion in the same part of our brain where we experience physical pain. Too much time alone can be damaging. A global study by Columbia University explored the experience of 226,638 people across North America, Europe, and Asia. It discovered that mental health issues like depression and anxiety were widespread and linked with social isolation and the recent deterioration of relationships based on greater distance from each other–in all settings. The bottom line: Everyone needs some connection with people, just in different amounts. And this is where the office comes in. It can offer plenty of benefits to introverts.

Low-pressure connections A big challenge for introverts is mingling and socializing without a lot of structure. But at work, the flow of the day can create automatic places to interact without having to work too hard at it or make a big commitment. Introverts can get their needs for connection through low-pressure interactions at the coffee machine in the morning, standing in line at the café, or chats that occur during a meeting break. This kind of superficial interaction is correlated with happiness, and it has become harder to get outside of the office, particularly as the pandemic has reduced social interaction. These might seem like inconsequential moments, but a study by the University of Chicago found when people connected with strangers, they were more likely to report happiness and positive experiences. The comfort of task-based interaction Introverts often prefer to share less depth about themselves or their personal lives, and the office provides opportunities to relate to others based on task-focused efforts. Work offers a place where interactions are largely about the project, the customer, or the problem to solve. This provides the opportunity for connection without pressure to share as much personally. Of course, this task-focus can occur virtually as well, but the office can offer a greater number of opportunities to have more of these kinds of conversations.

Relating based on tasks can also give introverts possibilities to build friendships. One study found that 75 percent of people made their friends at work. It can be challenging for introverts to make friends in other settings. You may ride the elevator of your apartment building with the same people week after week, but the distance from a friendly hello to a more lasting relationship can be vast. On the other hand, when you’re in a meeting with a colleague, it’s much easier to develop a relationship. They mention that they struggled to work on the report yesterday because their child was sick, and you find you have something in common because you have kids the same age. A potential friendship is born. A sense of esteem Another reason the office can be good for introverts is the richness of non-verbal information and the opportunity to contribute. If introverts feel unsure about interacting or struggle with having the confidence to contribute in a meeting, being in person can expand the signals they get from others and make it easier to speak up. You may be in the coffee bar and see a colleague wave and approach you, giving you a clear sense they want to connect. And reading the (meeting) room is easier when you can see people. When you’re in person, you can see the moment when people take a breath or lean back, creating an opening for your contribution. These cues can be harder to see on video.

Introverts have a lot to offer in their work, like strong listening skills and power of observation. When the group is solving a tricky problem, it can be the introvert who absorbs the conversation and then speaks up with a synthesis of the issues and a spot-on recommendation for a solution. Being in person, may help an introvert to see the nuances in the discussion and take in even more from the dialogue. All of this can reinforce an introvert’s sense of comfort and value–reinforcing their contribution. Stretch and stimulation For introverts, there may be fewer reasons to get out of the house when work occurs all-remote or when their book group happens virtually. But people also need to get out, get active and have appropriate amounts of stimulation. The right amounts are different for everyone, but for introverts, going to an office can offer a healthy break from their nest at home and a solid boundary so that work doesn’t take over at home. In addition, people tend to be happier when they have opportunities to develop themselves and stretch beyond their current capabilities. By going to the office, introverts get the chance to push themselves.

A lack of connections is damaging for anyone’s well-being, but can especially the case for introverts. The office may be a perfect solution to achieve social interactions without having to socialize or to accomplish connections without giving up too much personal privacy. The world needs introverts–for their awareness, observation, deep thinking, and so many other strengths. Going into the office can be an important way to express talents and skills and make valuable contributions. Tracy Brower is a sociologist focused on work-life and fulfillment. She is a vice-president at Steelcase and the author of two books, Bring Work to Life by Bringing Life to Work: A Guide For Leaders and Organizations and The Secrets to Happiness at Work: How to Choose and Create Fulfillment in Your Work.