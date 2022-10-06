The UPS Store opens its doors to the metaverse with “The Helping You Be Unstoppable Store”

The UPS Store, Inc. , the world’s largest franchisor of retail shipping, postal, print, and business service centers and a subsidiary of UPS, announced an expansion of its footprint into the metaverse with the opening of “The Helping You Be Unstoppable Store” in Decentraland, a virtual reality (VR) platform. Created in collaboration with business media brands Inc. and Fast Company, The Helping You Be Unstoppable Store will provide small business owners with exclusive content, tips, and advice to help them in their entrepreneurial endeavors.

Purposefully designed to empower small business owners, the store has been imagined as an immersive and interactive place to learn by doing. The “Store” will consist of three floors. Floor one, the “Newsstand,” features licensed content from Inc. and Fast Company, focused heavily on early-stage businesses and solopreneurs. The second floor is the “Be Unstoppable Academy” where visitors can participate in a series of education-focused modules on topics such as brand-building, sales, marketing, and time management created exclusively for the Academy.

Lastly, the third floor hosts the “Amphitheater,” featuring speakers Brian Moran, founder and CEO of SmallBusinessEdge; Melinda Emerson, bestselling author and the “SmallBizLady;” and Damon Brown, small business expert, author, and speaker. Each expert will share exclusive talks on a range of small business topics, ranging from access to capital and cash flow to emerging technology.

Experience The Helping You Be Unstoppable Store on Decentraland from your computer here: www.BeUnstoppableStore.com.