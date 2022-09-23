What Biden really meant when he said the pandemic was ‘over’

Over the weekend, President Joe Biden told the nation that the COVID-19 pandemic is in the rearview mirror. “The pandemic is over,” he said in an interview on CBS’s 60 Minutes . “We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lotta work on it. . . . But the pandemic is over.”

But if you consider the classical definition of a “pandemic,” Biden’s meaning becomes more clear—and was expounded on by outgoing NIAID director and national COVID-19 adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci himself several days following the president’s comments. A pandemic is “an epidemic occurring worldwide, or over a very wide area, crossing international boundaries, and usually affecting a large number of people,” according to the Dictionary of Epidemiology.

The statement was simultaneously controversial in public health circles and, in a sense, just stating the obvious. To millions of Americans, the pandemic—or at least what we think of when we hear the word “pandemic,” with unpredictable and ever-spiking death tolls and hospitalizations, lockdowns, mask requirements, and other extraordinary measures—has been “over” for months.

That may sound like what is still happening with COVID-19—after all, there are still some 350 people dying from the virus per day in the United States alone, and more than 1,600 average daily deaths worldwide. But those still-tragic figures are far more in line with an infectious disease that has become endemic and thus, a bit more stable and predictable. It’s a distinction that may spell the difference between, say, a new virus—that lacks available treatments and vaccines—wreaking havoc and a pathogenic foe that’s been around long enough that we have a better understanding of its dangers and how to fight them.

“He was saying we’re in a much better place with regard to the ‘fulminant stage’ of the pandemic,” said Fauci in an interview during an Atlantic conference in Washington, D.C., on September 21. “It really becomes semantics and about how you want to spin it.” A “fulminant stage” is the period of unpredictability of an epidemic, as opposed to the cycle we’re currently in where overall death tolls have largely stabilized, thanks to vaccines and new treatments, even as hospitalizations and new case counts seem to oscillate from week to week.

But if calling a pandemic “over” is a semantic decision, it comes with tangible political and public repercussions. Flu season is right around the corner, and the past two years have shown that the fall and winter are when COVID-19 cases spike considerably. Having the president say that a pandemic is in the past could make it difficult to convince Americans to get new COVID-19 vaccine boosters that gird against more infectious strains like omicron and its subvariants. (Only 35% of eligible Americans have even received their first COVID-19 booster shot in the past 12 months, according to the CDC.) It could also make it more difficult to secure more Congressional funding for new vaccine- and treatment-development initiatives, as some administration officials have already admitted, which public health experts say will be necessary to respond to evolving strains down the line.