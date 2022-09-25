Need space to take a Zoom call? Prepare to pay up in these 10 most expensive cities for co-working

Remote work is here to stay. And with it comes an increase in demand for co-working spaces, as employees battle crying children and zoom-bombing pets. Experts predict that five million people will be using co-working spaces by 2024, a 158% increase from today.
Business Name Generator, which provides companies with a host of digital services (including name generation), conducted a survey of 53 cities around the world and came up with a list of the most expensive cities for co-working, based on searches for co-working spaces, the number of co-working spaces available, and the average price of a desk per month.
Here’s how they rank:
#1: San Francisco
- Monthly search volume: 2,400
- Number of spaces: 81
- Cost of a desk: $359/month
#2: New York
- Monthly search volume: 590
- Number of spaces: 454
- Cost of a desk: $356/month
#3: Boston
- Monthly search volume: 1,300
- Number of spaces: 65
- Cost of a desk: $343/month
#4: Hong Kong
- Monthly search volume: 1,600
- Number of spaces: 341
- Cost of a desk: $329/month
#5: Sydney
- Monthly search volume: 1,300
- Number of spaces: 169
- Cost of a desk: $318/month
#6: Stockholm
- Monthly search volume: 1,000
- Number of spaces: 84
- Cost of a desk: $315/month
#7: Tel Aviv
- Monthly search volume: 210
- Number of spaces: 39
- Cost of a desk: $313/month
#8: London
- Monthly search volume: 4,400
- Number of spaces: 1,322
- Cost of a desk: $308/month
#9: Los Angeles
- Monthly search volume: 1,900
- Number of spaces: 130
- Cost of a desk: $305/month
#10: Melbourne
- Monthly search volume: 1,600
- Number of spaces: 209
- Cost of a desk: $297/month