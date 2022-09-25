advertisement
  • 6:00 am

Need space to take a Zoom call? Prepare to pay up in these 10 most expensive cities for co-working

Attention, remote workers: Office space will cost you in these global capitals.

[Photo: Joshua Sortino/Unsplash]
By Shalene Gupta1 minute Read

Remote work is here to stay. And with it comes an increase in demand for co-working spaces, as employees battle crying children and zoom-bombing pets. Experts predict that five million people will be using co-working spaces by 2024, a 158% increase from today.

Business Name Generator, which provides companies with a host of digital services (including name generation), conducted a survey of 53 cities around the world and came up with a list of the most expensive cities for co-working, based on searches for co-working spaces, the number of co-working spaces available, and the average price of a desk per month.

Here’s how they rank:

#1: San Francisco

  • Monthly search volume: 2,400
  • Number of spaces: 81
  • Cost of a desk: $359/month

#2: New York

  • Monthly search volume: 590
  • Number of spaces: 454
  • Cost of a desk: $356/month

#3: Boston

  • Monthly search volume: 1,300
  • Number of spaces: 65
  • Cost of a desk: $343/month

#4: Hong Kong

  • Monthly search volume: 1,600
  • Number of spaces: 341
  • Cost of a desk: $329/month

#5: Sydney

  • Monthly search volume: 1,300
  • Number of spaces: 169
  • Cost of a desk: $318/month

#6: Stockholm

  • Monthly search volume: 1,000
  • Number of spaces: 84
  • Cost of a desk: $315/month

#7: Tel Aviv

  • Monthly search volume: 210
  • Number of spaces: 39
  • Cost of a desk: $313/month

#8: London

  • Monthly search volume: 4,400
  • Number of spaces: 1,322
  • Cost of a desk: $308/month

#9: Los Angeles

  • Monthly search volume: 1,900
  • Number of spaces: 130
  • Cost of a desk: $305/month

#10: Melbourne

  • Monthly search volume: 1,600
  • Number of spaces: 209
  • Cost of a desk: $297/month
