Need space to take a Zoom call? Prepare to pay up in these 10 most expensive cities for co-working

Remote work is here to stay. And with it comes an increase in demand for co-working spaces, as employees battle crying children and zoom-bombing pets. Experts predict that five million people will be using co-working spaces by 2024, a 158% increase from today.

Business Name Generator, which provides companies with a host of digital services (including name generation), conducted a survey of 53 cities around the world and came up with a list of the most expensive cities for co-working, based on searches for co-working spaces, the number of co-working spaces available, and the average price of a desk per month.

Here’s how they rank:

#1: San Francisco

Monthly search volume: 2,400

Number of spaces: 81

Cost of a desk: $359/month

#2: New York

Monthly search volume: 590

Number of spaces: 454

Cost of a desk: $356/month

#3: Boston

Monthly search volume: 1,300

Number of spaces: 65

Cost of a desk: $343/month

#4: Hong Kong

Monthly search volume: 1,600

Number of spaces: 341

Cost of a desk: $329/month

#5: Sydney

Monthly search volume: 1,300

Number of spaces: 169

Cost of a desk: $318/month

#6: Stockholm

Monthly search volume: 1,000

Number of spaces: 84

Cost of a desk: $315/month

#7: Tel Aviv

Monthly search volume: 210

Number of spaces: 39

Cost of a desk: $313/month

#8: London

Monthly search volume: 4,400

Number of spaces: 1,322

Cost of a desk: $308/month

#9: Los Angeles

Monthly search volume: 1,900

Number of spaces: 130

Cost of a desk: $305/month

#10: Melbourne