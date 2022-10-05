Seven things I’ve learned from the most challenging moments building a services business

This month my company, Stories Incorporated, celebrates 10 years in business. My co-founder, Scott, and I made it this far by learning from our experiences and from other founders ahead of us.

Now it’s my turn to contribute what I’ve learned to the entrepreneurial community. So, I used our company’s own story approach to ask myself, “What were the most challenging moments, and what did they teach me?” From starting from scratch to “nailing our niche,” here are some things I’ve learned in a decade as an entrepreneur. 1. EVERYTHING TAKES A LONG TIME

You can’t build something that’s never existed before by waiting around, but it also doesn’t happen quickly. There are seemingly many good ideas within employee storytelling, but only time could tell us the truth: many of them didn’t work. And even the approach that did work took much longer than we thought it would. We found building a business that creates video content was smart because of the undeniable rise of video. Becoming experts in employer branding and recruitment marketing was the right move for us because it was a newish field with great growth. But even with those two market opportunities combined, it still took much longer than we thought to feel secure in our market fit, given actual traction and revenue. 2. PLAY A LONG GAME

We were confident in the opportunities ahead of us. But, there were quarters where we didn’t feel like we were moving forward at all. This can lead to lots of (healthy) doubt, especially when you’re a bootstrapped business. It’s easy to get distracted by a project that will make money for the business but won’t serve your vision in the long run. We learned this the hard way by wasting time on projects that were profitable but ultimately didn’t move us closer to becoming experts in our space. And when you’re a small, self-funded team, losing focus can really set you back. We learned early on to pass on projects that wouldn’t contribute to our end goal. 3. CREATE REAL RELATIONSHIPS

It’s crucial to really understand your buyer personas and stay in front of your buying audience. But I found only doing that—without getting to know real people and creating personal connections—was draining over the years. At first, I wanted everyone to take me and Stories Inc. seriously (because no one did during the early years!). I was working on one of our most important early projects, talking to one of our clients every week for months. I kept it very professional all the time. Finally, we met in person and she was surprised to see me—because I was seven months pregnant and had never mentioned it. That’s when I realized how much I had overcorrected in my professionalism. Keeping people from really knowing me, and me really getting to know them, stripped some joy from my work experience. 4. SEEK ADVICE, BUT TRUST YOURSELF MORE

I’ve really hung on to what others have said who are further ahead. Ironically, the best advice I’ve heard is to take all advice lightly! No one is going to know better than you and your team, because you’re the only experts of your business. I was really stuck for a few months and sought tons of advice, even interviewing several coaches. Doubling down on uninterrupted time with my cofounder, Scott, and our partner, Jill, really helped. Scott and I take hikes every week to zoom in and out, which has been both productive and therapeutic. That time has made a huge difference. 5. THE PROOF IS IN THE SIGNATURE

When you have an idea that appeals emotionally or conceptually to an audience, it can be easy to feel like you’re making progress when you’re not. Don’t get distracted by positive feedback that doesn’t lead to contract signatures. There are only a few instances where Stories Incorporated had a “bad meeting” in 10 years. Everyone thinks uncovering stories from employees to show culture is a good one, and storytelling is a huge buzzword and concept that most people support. But it took a lot of work and time to find the right audience and the right application for our business. Contract signatures and revenue should be your main measure of success. They allow you to see who your real audience is going to be, and for who you should build a solution.

6. NARROW, THEN EXPAND! In 2016, we made a decision to stop selling to a wide range of buyer categories and focus on the one that was giving us the most traction. Turning away potential business that didn’t fit our vision was very painful in the moment, but was ultimately necessary for our survival. We were just too stretched. Once we were experts among a core audience with a proven body of work, we could experiment with different audiences. We are expanding by serving adjacent audiences like diversity and inclusion leaders and corporate communications officers. We’ve introduced organizational storytelling as a more holistic way to approach our work and expand our audience. But, with a larger team and established reputation, we can still focus on serving our primary market: employer brand, recruitment marketing, and talent acquisition leaders.

7. BE RELENTLESSLY GRATEFUL Because the early years were so focused on survival, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to get over the feeling that we could fail at any time. But one way I channel this anxiety and get through tough moments is by recognizing how far we’ve come and being out-loud-grateful for our team, clients, and supporters. Stories Inc. is bigger than just me and my co-founder. We have an exceptional team, built strong relationships, and delivered great results with our clients. I’m relentlessly grateful to everyone on our team, for every client who has trusted us, and to every cheerleader along the way. I know they’re the biggest reason we’ve reached a 10-year milestone, and the reason we’ll keep going!

For me, the best business advice arrived at the right time, as we were in the middle of a frustrating challenge. Hopefully my experience and advice have been helpful in some way and found you at the right time. Now, let’s get back to building! Lauryn Sargent is the co-founder of Stories Incorporated, an employer branding and recruitment marketing agency and content studio.