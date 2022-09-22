Food52 wants to fill your pantry with farm-to-table ingredients

Food52 has just launched a line of pantry items. Since it launched in 2009, the blog has built a cult following of home cooks, allowing it to spin off a marketplace where editors curate cooking tools, some of which are made in-house by Food52. The platform, which has a monthly reach of 30 million people, now has its own brand of ingredients designed to elevate everyday recipes.

Sebastian Sardo, the former head of grocery at Eataly, was tasked with helping to create this line of 50 products. Over the past 18 months, he’s identified key ingredients that Food52 fans frequently use, then sourced them directly from farms and suppliers around the world.

There are canned tomatoes sourced from a co-op based in Campania, Italy, that manages the production process from seed to jar, and doesn’t include salt or preservatives. There’s olive oil from a family-run mill that was founded in Sicily a hundred years ago. And there are seven shapes of slow-dried pasta made from a fifth-generation family-run pasta maker in Tuscany.