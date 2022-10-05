To move the needle on climate change, back early-stage climate tech over ESG funds

Over the years, fortunes were made when innovation spiked most dramatically: The arrival of the Internet and search engines was one such moment. The ascendance of mobile–specifically the advent of the iPhone in 2007, the App Store, and the first Android handset in 2008–was another. Now as much of the world scrambles to transition away from fossil fuels and incentivize sustainability, climate tech innovation is producing a similar surge.

The scale of the opportunity for privately funded startups is almost unfathomably vast. According to PwC, in the 12 months to June 2021, $87.5BN was plowed into the sector–an increase of 210% on the preceding 12 months, with the average deal nearly quadrupling in size in H1 2021. Climate tech, which encompasses a wide range of categories from mobility and energy, to the built environment, manufacturing, food and land use, carbon capture and storage, now accounts for 14 cents of every venture dollar. Today climate tech is a fast-maturing asset class for private investors, predicated on scaling ideas and technologies to get us to net-zero. But what of the public market side, and in particular of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) funds, of which climate considerations are a key component? The aggregate value of sustainable mutual funds and ESG-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) reached $2.7TN in 2021. But does investing in such funds actually have an impact on the climate crisis, as many investors presumably intend? Two key arguments are advanced by advocates for ESG-aligned investing. One of these is that companies with strong ESG scores are managing ESG risks more effectively, and as a result are more resilient as businesses. A high ESG score, for example, lowers the cost of raising capital.

However, whether investing in such funds plays an indirect role in slowing climate change is moot. In large part this is because investments that are marketed in “ESG wrapping” often have little or nothing to do with bolstering ESG at all. Last year The Economist revealed that of the world’s 20 biggest ESG funds at the time, on average each of them held investments in 17 fossil-fuel producers. Now the regulators are circling. In June 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that the security and exchange commission (SEC) is investigating Goldman Sachs’s mutual funds business, with the probe focused on ESG funds. Separately, a month earlier, German police raided asset management firm DWS Group, majority owned by Deutsche Bank, over allegations that it misled investors about ESG investments. The raid followed the launch of an investigation by the SEC in the wake of claims from DWS’s former head of sustainability that the firm had overstated its ESG capabilities. In May of this year, the SEC charged BNY Mellon Investment Adviser “for misstatements and omissions about [ESG] considerations in making investment decisions for certain mutual funds that it managed.” While BNY Mellon’s $1.5M fine was small, it is part of a clear trend that the authorities are finally clamping down on so-called ESG-washing.

The second argument offered in favor of ESG-aligned investing is that such funds generate superior yields compared with conventional stocks and funds. A large number of studies do indeed suggest that ESG funds outperform the market. In 2020, for example, Morningstar analyzed the performance of 4,900 funds to figure out whether sustainable funds can beat their traditional counterparts over the long term. The short answer was that a majority of their sample–around 58%–apparently did. Yet some skeptics have challenged this premise. A meta-analysis of some 1,140 peer-reviewed papers, published between 2015 and 2020, found that “the financial performance of ESG investing has on average been indistinguishable from conventional investing.” Perhaps that’s something which shouldn’t surprise us. One of the reasons ESG funds perform broadly in line with the market is that many are essentially the same companies in new packaging. To be clear, I’m certainly not against ESG investing altogether. But it needs to be done very differently if we want to generate real impact–especially in the area of climate–as well as significant financial upside. The history of business teaches us that the “innovator’s dilemma” is real. Legacy businesses feel the burden of just maintaining their status quo, which is why the riskiest, category-upending ideas often grow out of startups.

There are well over 3K climate tech startups globally today, including 78 unicorns, with many more on track to billion dollar valuations. With most of the value in technology companies tending to be created pre-IPO, the answer, therefore, for investors wanting to underwrite climate innovation as well as generate outsized returns, lies in the private markets, and investing in as many startups as possible, as early as feasible, rather than in large ETFs. Between 2006 and 2011, VC firms in the United States channeled over $25BN into clean energy technology–then known as “cleantech.” Growing awareness about climate change convinced investors that the energy sector was ripe for disruption, and much like the semiconductor industry before it, scientific and engineering prowess could be turned into profits. “Green technologies–going green–is bigger than the Internet,” remarked storied Silicon Valley VC John Doerr in 2007. “It could be the biggest economic opportunity of the 21st century.” When reality bit, over half of that $25BN was vaporized. It turned out the ecosystem wasn’t mature enough, and the technology was too early and too costly. Things are very different today. The entrepreneurs, capital, and technology ecosystem are all in place. The appetite is there, as the race to net-zero intensifies. Climate tech is indeed one of the biggest economic opportunities of our era. Just not in the way many investors have been doing it so far.