Wind, hydropower, or nuclear? How we can get to 100% clean electricity

This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News. It is republished with permission. Sign up for the newsletter here.

The United States gets about 40% of its electricity from carbon-free sources, including renewables and nuclear, and researchers have a pretty good idea of how to cost-effectively get to about 90%. But that last 10%? It gets expensive, and there is little agreement about how to do it. A new paper in the journal Joule identifies six approaches for achieving that last 10%, including a reliance on wind and solar, a build-out of nuclear power, and development of long-term energy storage using hydrogen.

This isn’t a matter of one pathway winning out over the others, said Trieu Mai, the paper’s lead author and senior energy researcher for the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colorado. “A 100% carbon-free power system will require a portfolio of resources,” he said. “But humility is needed to accept that we don’t know what the optimal mix to solving the last 10%” is going to be. The larger point, he said, is that researchers and industry need to be doing the work now to figure out which technologies are the most viable in order to meet the goal, set by the Biden administration, to get to net-zero emissions in the electricity sector by 2035.

Here are the six options from the paper, along with what I see as their pluses and minuses: Wind and solar power with short-term energy storage and an expansion of interstate power lines. Pluses: Low costs, and the technology is already available. Minuses: To be available around the clock, wind and solar need to work alongside energy storage systems, so this is a package deal. Also, the country will need a major expansion of interstate power lines to deliver wind and solar, a prospect that is costly and politically fraught. And, the growth of wind and solar requires a lot of open land, which has led to conflicts at the local level in communities that don’t want to host the projects.

Much of this “peak power” is provided by natural gas power plants, which can ramp up and down on short notice. But those plants will need to close or find a way to store their emissions in a carbon-free grid. The paper is diplomatic as it wades into some of the most contentious debates in the energy world. A growing segment of energy researchers says that the electricity system can run on 100% renewable energy, which would mean renewables and energy storage would provide the last 10%. This approach sees no good reason to build new nuclear plants or to use carbon capture systems on fossil fuel plants, citing high costs and a variety of other concerns.

At the same time, a sizable group of energy researchers maintains that nuclear and carbon capture are essential parts of getting to carbon-free electricity. This side has doubts about the ability of renewable sources to meet all needs, citing concerns about the availability of land and the intermittent nature of wind and solar. They note that wind and solar are not a low-cost option when taking into account the amounts of storage and power line capacity needed to make those resources reliable for meeting peak demand. Mai acknowledged the strong feelings surrounding some of these questions. “We just want people to recognize that within each option, there are trade-offs,” he said. “We recognize the degree of uncertainty with all of these technologies, and we need to lay that out on the table.”

Also, he pointed out that the paper is asking a specific question about meeting the last 10% of electricity demand, and that there is a separate, and also important, question about the right mix of resources for getting to 90% carbon-free electricity. To get to 90%, roughly double the current share, Mai believes wind, solar, and battery storage will play major roles, along with additional interstate power lines. So it’s possible to say that the country should have much more renewable energy than it does today, and also say that it’s an open question whether wind and solar are well suited to provide the last 10%.

Within all of this is something encouraging: Researchers and energy companies have figured out how to start the transition to 100% carbon-free electricity, and they have a pretty good idea of what the in-between steps will look like. Now they are beginning to dig deep on how this journey to a carbon-free grid may end.