Business, busyness, and burnout 

The Great Resignation, which saw 57 million Americans leave their jobs, was an eye-opener for many employers. In a market where businesses are struggling to fill vacant positions and workers hold the power, employees are shirking the “grin and bear it” mentality in the workplace. We’re now positioned to demand the support we need to have fulfilling careers that don’t leave us overworked and burned out.

Now, an honest conversation needs to be had about employee burnout and how businesses can prevent it. A GENERATION DEMANDING BETTER The pandemic drove many workers to reexamine their priorities, take inventory of their lives, and look for something better than low pay, zero benefits, a poor work-life balance, no job flexibility, and a never-ending series of urgent deadlines.

Employees don’t want to work for companies that treat them like commodities. An Indeed survey revealed that 52%t of respondents felt burned out in their jobs, and Gartner estimates that the voluntary turnover rate could reach 24% in 2022. Multiple studies have found that replacing just one employee can cost anywhere from six to nine months of that employee’s salary, meaning companies lose an astronomical amount of money replacing workers. Turnover also hurts a company’s productivity and can damage employee morale. CREATING A WORKPLACE THAT FOSTERS EXCELLENCE AND RETENTION In addition to providing competitive compensation and benefits, you should also empower your team to do more by giving them less work. This may sound like a contradiction, but hear me out.

When an employee has too much work on their plate, they’re more likely to make mistakes, lose motivation, and ultimately, burn out. Burned-out employees feel exhausted, drained, and overwhelmed, and that’s a disaster for their mental health—and for your business. How can we expect anyone to operate at their full potential when they’re running on fumes? Here are my best recommendations for stopping employee burnout in its tracks: Hold a weekly meeting to discuss workloads.

To ensure everyone receives a manageable amount of work, host a weekly meeting to check in and see who’s stretched too thin and who has unused bandwidth. Reassigning overflow tasks to people who aren’t as busy will result in a more productive workplace with fewer mistakes. Without the pressure of being rushed, your entire team will deliver higher-quality work. Keep meetings to a minimum. While we’re discussing meetings, remember that if something can be said in an email, you don’t have to host a meeting about it! A constant barrage of meetings—many of which accomplish very little—is a waste of time and resources. Free up your team by eliminating unnecessary meetings so they can focus on what’s important: getting things done.

Cross-train your employees. Most offices can benefit from training their team members on a variety of tasks. This will enable them to pivot overflow tasks to others, so no team members get overwhelmed. Of course, for more specialized fields such as pharmaceuticals or technology, cross-training employees on a wide range of skills isn’t always possible. Offer work flexibility and time off.

The pandemic proved to us that many jobs can be done just as well—or better—from home. Try adding remote work options to your business, even after the pandemic ends. When your team can choose their ideal work location, they will feel supported by their company and will often operate more efficiently. You should also be sure to offer ample paid time off for all employees. Add a few more days of PTO to each person’s account and see how much more productive and fulfilled your employees become. Practice open communication. Last but not least, remember to maintain an open line of communication between you and your employees. Encourage them to keep you updated on their workloads and ask for help whenever they need it. You should also welcome their feedback regarding how to improve your workplace.

LET’S BE THE GENERATION TO END BURNOUT No person can thrive in a situation where they feel tired, stressed, and unappreciated. Employers have the power to improve the lives of their teams, so let’s start today. We can be the generation to end burnout, once and for all. Ashley Sharp, Executive Director, Dwell with Dignity