Why DEI is more important during economic downturns

As many are increasingly aware, 2023 brings predictions of an economic downturn. Fannie Mae economists cited U.S. economy recession and shrinkage, targeting businesses with high inflation. Oxford Economics forecasted growth to be the lowest since 2008.

On top of that, elimination processes can be biased against underrepresented groups. Systems designed to be fair and intermediary end up disadvantaging the people they are designed to protect. People of color are rated lower in performance reviews for the same or better performance than their colleagues, causing them to appear to contribute less than they do. What do we do about this? First, companies with highly inclusive workplaces gained a 4x larger stock return than the S&P 500 and thrived throughout the Great Recession. A more robust preparation process (greater workplace health, ideas, innovation) is best for a company to keep up to survive during a recession. Preparation creates stability and prevents a revolving door of talent down the line. In order to have an inclusive and robust preparation process, it’s important to backtrack and make sure representation exists across all departments and levels, including the executive team. That means there is diverse leadership, diversity in critical functions of the organization, fair compensation across genders, and embedded DEI in all stages of the employee lifecycle.

How should you refocus if you’re not in a position to be proactive with the above recommendations? You’re likely to impact women and people of color if you’ve recently hired diverse talent to increase your pipeline and then default on a “last hired/first fired” policy for severance planning. Black employees in particular have historically been affected by this type of policy. Be wary of when you hired underrepresented talent and if their hiring timeline skews toward the last fiscal years. It’s essential to change your strategy if this is the case. Additionally, consider another path than reducing contractors versus employees hired full-time. Underrepresented groups are more likely to participate in the gig economy and are directly impacted when contractor pool cuts are made. Lastly, don’t decentralize decisions to managers. It’s important to be strategic from the top. Breaking down decisions opens the door significantly to duplicate biases against underrepresented groups.

Any business leader currently considering layoffs could also do everything in their power to choose another option first. Ideas include: having your senior leaders take a pay cut or forgo bonuses

offering voluntary furloughs or opportunities for time off without pay

choosing not to renew the least-utilized or least-beneficial vendor services

reducing hours for non-mission critical employees

reskilling or upskilling your current employees to take on more essential or critical roles

strengthening the relational aspects of your culture while cutting the material perks (“swag”) Letting go of people is difficult and stressful. It’s imperative in this process to have diverse buy-in from leadership, consistently implement strategically, and learn from past economic downturns by focusing on the value DEI can add during the anticipated hardships ahead. Dr. Ebbie Parsons, III is the Managing Partner of Yardstick Management, America’s leading Black-owned Management Consulting firm.