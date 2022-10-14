How not to suck at onboarding

As the CEO of a company that has placed many thousands of remote employees, I’ve seen plenty of people onboard, and I’ve seen more than my share of onboarding issues. In today’s tight labor market, and with an uncertain economy on the horizon, you can’t afford to get it wrong. Operationalizing an onboarding practice as one of your company’s core competencies pays you back in spades with few bad hires, quicker new employee integration, and happier and more productive people.

You want your new hires to hit the ground running. But failed onboarding makes that difficult. Here are the common characteristics of an onboarding gone wrong. The anatomy of an onboarding failure Failed onboarding usually looks similar regardless of the company. Most of the time, companies that do a bad job fail to do the following things:

The new hire isn’t briefed on the company, what they’re building, the company’s mission, or key elements of company culture.

The company hasn’t communicated KPIs and OKRs.

Daily scheduling and communications policies are loose or absent.

The company has failed to have the new hire meet with key people to get them up to speed.

The company hasn’t implemented a mentorship or buddy program to shepherd the new hire through their first three months.

The new hire isn’t clear on what success looks like in their position.

The new employee doesn’t know how they’ll be evaluated and there are no checkpoints to evaluate onboarding success. Onboarding problems frequently start on the very first day when critical information doesn’t get transmitted. If you allow this to happen, you’ll be setting your new team member up to fail right out of the gate. By the time you know you have an issue, a mutual loss of confidence between you and the new team member is likely. If things have gone truly sideways, you might be better off starting with a new candidate rather than trying to salvage a troubled start. To avoid this undesirable scenario, we counsel our clients to adhere to a highly structured approach such as the one we implement ourselves. How Top Organizations Onboard Talent Onboarding a new remote hire is arguably one of the most important things you can add to your core competencies if you want to assure your new hires’ success. This is our standard practice as well as the method we recommend for our customers.

Related:The importance of the first day To give you a little context, my company, Turing, specializes in the sourcing, vetting, and management of remote engineering talent. We have over 160,000 developers on our platform from over 140 countries capable of writing code in over 50 programming languages. Our business success is predicated upon achieving seamless and successful starts for thousands of new hires a year distributed worldwide. To succeed, it’s essential to ensure that every time we match an individual with a company, they get up to speed and seamlessly integrate into their new team as quickly as possible. Here’s how we do it: Remote Employee Team Integration Done Right My onboarding process has three primary dimensions. The first is making sure they have the proper business context. The second is making sure they have the correct people context. And the third is ensuring that you have the proper checkpoints to verify that the new hire is ramping up at the rate that you expect them to.

Business Context First, let’s talk about the business context. When I’m preparing a company to onboard new hires, I want them to provide their new employees with certain essential information including: A short description of what the company does and what product they are building.

The mission & core values of the company.

An explanation of the strategy to accomplish the mission.

The high-level quarterly OKRs or goals for the business.

A copy of the org chart. Communicating this information makes certain your new people will have the required business context about what’s essential to succeed at your company. If your remote additions are geographically distant, I make certain to establish my communication expectations with respect to time zones, working hour overlap, and expected response times for different communication modalities. It is especially critical to clarify working hours, so everyone knows the hours during which the remote team member will be available and when they will be working.

Synchronization of your communication is of the utmost importance when working with distributed talent. You want your team to be calibrated on the time window during which everyone will be available and reachable. People Context It often amazes me that people working for an enterprise don’t understand how their company is organized, so don’t underestimate the importance of sharing your company’s org chart. You can also use high-level visualizations that show all the different projects in the company. The goal is to convey how those projects connect. Related: Onboarding your Gen Z teammates

It’s important everyone is clear on who’s driving which projects, and who the people are in those various projects. Giving your new people this conceptual understanding of all the different projects that might be going on in a company is vital. Another practice we recommend for our clients is to have them name the four people in their company that the new employee must speak to within the first month to get fully ramped up. Another critical component of a successfully operationalized onboarding practice is to assign a buddy or mentor to your new team member and to make certain they’ve been introduced. The buddy’s role is to be the primary person that the new hire relies on for company information or inter-company routing for required resources.

As part of our onboarding process, we make certain it’s clear who manages the new hire and make sure you’ve facilitated an introduction. I find that making sure every new hire knows when they’ll be receiving performance reviews, the cadence, and the format for those reviews also helps. Every new person you bring into your organization should understand clearly what it takes for them to be successful at your company. Checkpoints We conduct 30, 60, and 90-day check-ins with every person we onboard. The goal is to ensure your new hires know who does that check-in and what they will evaluate. Conducting regular check-ins gives you a valuable opportunity to course-correct in case something hasn’t gone as planned.

Beyond Basic Onboarding Future headaches can be avoided by ensuring that any new hire has completed all your required forms and that any regulations specific to that person or the country where they reside are addressed. Don’t overlook the importance of IP assignment agreements. Is the expertise you’re hiring outside the skills you have inside your organization? Then invest in the services of a company that specializes in navigating what can be tricky territory. At Turing, we like Remote.com for this service. The little things Don’t overlook the mundane details of provisioning the new hire with all the team’s technology. This includes setting up their email and ensuring they have access to the company’s GitHub account, Slack channels, Trello, Jira, Google Docs, Zoom, and any other mission-critical software your organization expects the person to use as part of their workflow. Be sure to think through security, access privileges, mailing lists, etc. Another part of setting your new hire up for success includes ensuring they know about staff meetings and company-wide meetings that this person has to attend.

Finally, know your company’s core values and make sure you communicate them clearly to the person you’re onboarding. Be sure to communicate what makes your company special. By making sure that all these types of nuts and bolts are tight, your new hire will be more confident in their interactions with their team, and they’ll integrate more fully into your company from day one. Jonathan Siddhart is the CEO of Turing, an online marketplace that connects software developers to jobs.