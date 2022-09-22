16 lessons leaders have learned from a crisis

Whether you’re a corporate executive addressing a corporate PR nightmare or a small business owner strapped for cash, trying to figure out how you’re going to make payroll next month, a business crisis is bound to happen at some point so you have to be ready to face the challenge.

advertisement

advertisement

In the long run, taking accountability and keeping a cool head is one of the best ways leaders can avoid knee-jerk reactions and learn to troubleshoot the storm more effectively. Below, 16 expert panelists from Fast Company Executive Board explain what overcoming industry obstacles has taught them in general and how doing so can help other company leaders improve their business patterns overall. 1. HOW TO BECOME MORE CREATIVE.

advertisement

Unexpected resource constraints (eg. budget, people) can usher in a period of unprecedented creativity. When you can’t do all of the things, rigorous prioritization, focused bets, and unconventional thinking can bring about outsized impact. A business crisis can also be a growth accelerator when creativity is unleashed in response. – Karen Starns, OJO 2. HOW TO PERSEVERE AND COMMIT TO IMPROVEMENT. It is really hard to get something right the first time—be it a startup or making a new recipe. So whether it is a suboptimal result or an epic failure, the discipline of reflection, a commitment to improvement, and perseverance are often what distinguishes getting mired in the muck of a crisis, with the insight into what went wrong and how to alter the outcome going forward. – Rahul Raj, 5&Vine

advertisement

3. HOW TO QUICKLY MOVE FORWARD. When your business is in turmoil, you must figure out the depth of the problem, and you need to do it fast. You’ll help the company move forward when you dig for details and hunt for the bad news. Think of it like cleaning an infected wound. You need to make sure you get it all, and you need to move fast. Spend most of your time on the problem, and then you’ll need far less time finding the solution. – Kate Parker, Transcend 4. HOW TO MAINTAIN PERSPECTIVE.

advertisement

Things usually aren’t as bad as they initially seem. Perhaps it’s not even a crisis. Maintain perspective. It could be worse and you’ve probably been through more difficult challenges before. Think long term and remember others will respond to how you react. Calm is contagious. – Brandon Rigoni, Gallup 5. HOW TO KEEP A COOL HEAD. Patience and focus have been key for me. Often the most successful course for our company has been staying the course we feel is optimal and remaining focused despite the temptation to immerse ourselves in the emotion and temptation to push for an immediate resolution. As we’ve made progress as a company, cooler heads have prevailed and deals have worked themselves out in far better ways. – Joseph Martin, Kinectify

advertisement

6. HOW TO FOCUS AND PROTECT THE TEAM. Focus and protect your people. During COVID, we didn’t let any of our staff go. We did so by lowering salaries for the most expensive folks on the team—who we were able to eventually pay back. This helped cement our people-first culture and turned a crisis into an opportunity for teams to be invested in building a great company that cares. – Siddharth Vanchinathan, propelland 7. HOW TO PERFORM EFFECTIVELY AND ADDRESS CHALLENGES.

advertisement

We all face challenges at various points in our careers, whether through our own actions or by factors outside of our control. This holds true for companies, industries, and many other organizations as well. A challenge is an opportunity to perform, a chance to address a given situation, and create a better outcome for tomorrow. This is both our professional mandate as well as our responsibility to our colleagues. – David Howland, Earnix 8. HOW TO DEMONSTRATE CONFIDENCE. Keeping a steady hand on the tiller during the most intense storms is the analogy I try to use during a business crisis. Your team wants to see and feel the confidence of their leaders. Demonstrating that builds their loyalty and inspires their best efforts. – Gary Goldberg, SquadLocker

advertisement

9. HOW TO THINK THINGS THROUGH. I have learned to always stay calm under pressure and have a delay lag effect between stimuli and response. Just because a crisis broke out, does not mean we have to have a knee-jerk reaction that is not well-thought-out. Although speed and timing are crucial, we have to take a step back to think rationally about what is the best way to not only overcome but come out better on top of a crisis. – Royston G King, Royston G King Group & Companies 10. HOW TO PIVOT WHEN NEEDED.

advertisement

You should always be prepared to pivot when necessary to keep your business growing. If you are testing something new, create backup plans so you are ready to change direction if your original plan is not a success. For example, if you are launching a new product and you don’t receive positive feedback, try testing new demographics. – Kelley Higney, Bug Bite Thing 11. HOW TO TAKE A STEP BACK. Cooler heads prevail. If you sense yourself getting ready to go for the throat, it’s time to stop talking, and go back to work. Don’t finish the thought, just stop in your tracks. You can make the point better later when you’ve thought it through. If you can’t, then it wasn’t a very good point to start with. – Wyatt Clouse, Rearden Consulting

advertisement

12. HOW TO LISTEN TO CUSTOMER FEEDBACK. When your largest customer requests to cancel their account but does so while providing pointed, critical feedback, your ears should be open. Costly mistakes become even costlier when they are not righted when servicing the next opportunity. Our greatest feedback was combined with our greatest loss, but it eventually led us to pivot in a new direction that had very impactful results. – Tyrone Foster, InvestNet, LLC 13. HOW TO STAY OPEN-MINDED.

advertisement

At Spool, we have monthly “growth through discomfort” meetings to address, discuss, and explore how we grow during challenging times. The company is no different. Even in the midst of real business challenges and hurdles, transformation and growth can (and likely will) take place if you’re open to it. – Catherine Merritt, Spool 14. HOW TO EMBRACE CHANGE AND NEW OPPORTUNITIES. Changes in the market are opportunities to add new capabilities and serve new markets. The pandemic was a business crisis for us! Stories Inc. had to figure out a way to convert our in-person experience (interviewing employees to uncover stories and filming professionally) to virtual, maintaining high quality. We created “Virtual Story Sessions,” a new offering that also expanded our brand globally. – Lauryn Sargent, Stories Incorporated

advertisement

15. HOW TO TAKE OWNERSHIP AND REMAIN GENUINE. The biggest business crisis I’ve dealt with started with unintentionally letting down an enterprise client but led to new projects from other departments. Successfully working through this tough situation ultimately came down to taking ownership of the problem and going above and beyond to fix it in a timely manner. It’s rare to get a second chance but it’s possible if you take a genuine approach. – Maddy Osman, The Blogsmith 16. HOW TO BE COURAGEOUS.

advertisement

It’s important to be courageous. There will undoubtedly be a moment where you have to make a tough decision to let someone go, to sunset an initiative that may not be working, or pivot the business in another direction. Address your business fears head-on with urgency but sensibility in your plan, and rally believers around you to accomplish the change that needs to happen. – Kurt Kaufer, Ad Results Media