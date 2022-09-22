This stunning Balmain couture gown was made with trash

Haute couture is the most luxurious part of the fashion universe, where designers make custom creations with the finest materials, based on a client’s tastes.

Balmain has taken a decidedly different approach: Its latest couture gown is made of trash.

The French fashion house collaborated with Evian to develop yarn made from recycled plastic bottles. Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing then used the yarn to craft a shimmering, sculptural dress that could rival any traditional couture gown.

The fashion industry has embraced recycled plastic. It is used in everything from Patagonia jackets to Rothy’s shoes in an attempt to offset plastic waste (manufacturers churn out roughly 2 trillion plastic drinks containers annually, 85% of which end up in landfills). The Evian-Balmain partnership reveals how it can be used to create even the most artistic, high-end garments on the market.