4 ways attending Cannes in 2022 changed my 2023 outlook

Attending Cannes is always an honor and a privilege. Not only was this the first time in-person attendance has been permitted since 2019, but this year the festival felt more impactful than ever before.

After taking several weeks to reflect on what I learned at the 2022 Cannes Festival of Creativity, I am imagining how I’ll begin applying the energy of such large-scale observations to our agency’s business practices and offerings moving forward. Web3 and Metaverse were among the hottest topics covered. Conversations around the need for and value of radical acceptance and DE&I were made more vivid and vital. The notion of “celebrity” at Cannes, along with who sits in the proverbial driver’s seat of our collective marketing industry machine, has clearly shifted. We’re embarking on a new chapter in creative marketing, with more complex technological advancements, a more evolved way to win over the consumer, and a bigger demand by people and the brands they love to solve real-world problems through creativity.

THE POWER OF INCLUSIVE INNOVATION Many speakers at Cannes, including Issa Rae, talked about the mandate of having a minimum 60% diverse staff on her projects. Meanwhile, The Female Quotient led discussions on the realities of high female interest and low female inclusion in Web3. Inclusion is not a numbers game or a manifesto published on an agency website. In our industry, the methods through which inclusion fuels innovation mandate that the creation of space for diverse perspectives can help enhance and develop solutions for brand and business problems.

But once diverse hires get in the door, how are they supported to become the stewards of innovative thinking? How can this support be enacted or applied to smaller companies/agencies? Are bigger companies getting it right? More importantly, are they sharing those learnings in ways beneficial to the rest of us? P&G’s Widen the Screen program was a great example that gives Black creators seats within the brand’s broad marketing and business portfolio. But where are those creators now, and how has P&G helped to continue activating their creativity today and beyond? By pausing, reflecting, and objectively looking at our own approaches to radical inclusion, is it a numbers game or something else? As an industry participant, I commit to creating more seats at more tables, possibly inventing a few new tables, and most importantly, I commit to looking at what the numbers actually do, rather than simply acknowledging they exist.

THE METAVERSE: FOR ANYONE, ANYWHERE, BUT WHY? During the past 2.5 years, our worldviews have expanded and shrunk in many ways. We all became more globally aware of what happened outside our own countries, but as individuals, we became isolated and increasingly self-centric because we were prohibited from life’s normal activities. The Metaverse, AR, VR, and AI all allow us as creative marketers to open doors to new worlds for anyone to enter from wherever they exist. This open digital access transcends social media and Web2 because we use these technologies to afford consumers the chance to actively participate in the unexplored, uncharted worlds we’re developing for our clients and ourselves.

But do consumers feel these activations are worthwhile? Sometimes. Sometimes not. And that was heavily highlighted at Cannes this year. For instance, many brands, platforms, and agencies activated at Cannes on-site in the Metaverse, but for those who showed up virtually, how exactly did they think and feel about the ability to take part in Cannes while being thousands of miles away? Is our industry progressing on this very complex topic collaboratively, or are we independently racing to stake a claim in the space? In 2023, I strive to collaborate with other industry leaders to work toward developing Web3 and Metaverse solutions that have a purpose, have an impact, and which are inherently Protopian.

IT’S HARD TO TEACH AN OLD DOG NEW TRICKS In our industry, we love to strut our stuff and show off our work at Cannes. Additionally, we love to debate and discuss the industry’s problems and the shared hurdles we face in our collaborative creative practices. One thing has not changed: the buzz around and celebration of extreme spending in marketing. This is all about showing up where the people are because those flashy moments and brand associations simply create buzz. But with the emerging advancements in technologies available to us and our creativity, how much is that buzz actually worth anymore?

Let’s talk about the rise of the virtual influencer. We’re now seeing a few brands lead the way in leveraging non-human talent, which they can develop and fully control. Basically, they’re successfully inventing celebrities. Across production, creativity, strategy, and media, the brands that activate in this way are eliminating the stressors we are faced with in the most technologically beautiful way possible. At Barbarian, we love to learn new tricks, and the virtual influencer might just be one for us to consider because we want our tricks to be purposeful and future-driven in a smart way. APPLYING THE ‘PURPOSE FILTER’ TO CREATIVITY

For my team and me, “purpose-driven” is about striving to create shorter-term, incremental improvements to societal issues that ladder up to the brands we represent. Conversely, the impact is a longer-form act. By collecting many unique perspectives, we lead ourselves toward infinite creative solutions. That’s where real-world impact can be created, and later, felt by those to whom the topic at hand is relevant, whether it directly impacts them or not. The Grand Prix-winning work at Cannes this year brilliantly leveraged a combination of brand purpose superimposed against data-based facts to develop creative and technological solutions that had real, true, and potentially long-lasting impacts. That’s the stuff of winning work.

In my 2023 thinking, the “purpose filter” is critical because inclusivity will drive innovation. Meaningful innovation is required to play in Web3 and the Metaverse. And lastly, advertisers and marketers are still the connective glue that should bridge all these things. Steven Moy — CEO, Barbarian