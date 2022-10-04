In fact, in the business world, understanding that your story is an evolving narrative that may require additions, subtractions, and pivoting is as essential as realizing that at any given time, you do have a life story to tell. And while we may think our past experiences seem minimal or unimportant to others, they are not. Rather, they are supporting evidence of why we are who we are, why we are unique, and why we are the best person for a job.

Harry: Why don’t you tell me the story of your life. Sally: The story of my life? Harry: We’ve got 18 hours to kill before we hit New York. Sally: The story of my life isn’t even going to get us out of Chicago. I mean nothing’s happened to me yet. That’s why I’m going to New York.

Once you figure out exactly what your life story is, there are numerous ways to use it. If you are a business owner, it becomes the “why” you founded or bought a company, the “why” someone should invest in you or give you funding, or the “why” a customer should buy your product. If you are looking to make a career move, it is the “why” a company would want to hire you or make you a board member. Whether you are interviewing with the press, sitting for an interview with a potential employer, or even meeting someone for the first time for a casual lunch or date, don’t make the mistake of going into such a conversation without a 60-second elevator pitch life story that can be presented at a moment’s notice. The life story question is not only the icebreaker, but also sets the foundation to build on as the conversation progresses and the relationship grows.

Sometimes, the most challenging part of crafting your life story is figuring out where to start. How do you pick those three or four relationships, experiences, or events over ten, twenty, or even forty years that capture the essence of you. In some ways, I find that telling my life story gets easier as I get older. Maybe it is because I am more comfortable with who I am and understand how my life has been significantly impacted by a series of small, seemingly unimportant events. But those impromptu encounters and conversations over the years weave into a rich “story of my life.”

I bet Sally would have had a great life story to tell had she reflected on her experiences and had the confidence to realize they made a compelling narrative. After all, she had just graduated from University of Chicago. As a high school student, Sally must have had some tremendous academic or community service accomplishments to respond to those notorious University of Chicago essay prompts and get accepted as an undergraduate student. Maybe Sally was a college honors student who took advantage of all such a prestigious campus had to offer, or perhaps she was the editor of the Chicago Maroon, the independent campus student newspaper. She may have even played intramural volleyball during her college years, or volunteered off campus at a homeless shelter on the South Side of Chicago. So I don’t buy that Sally didn’t have a life story to tell. She just didn’t prepare one because she didn’t think her experiences were worthy. As a result, Sally missed the opportunity to tell Harry what makes her unique and how her life experiences drive her passions and who she wants to be.