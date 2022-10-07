The honest conversations around hybrid work we all need to have

The fall is traditionally associated with a return to work and a refocusing on business and career, but this year, the stakes feel especially high. The global pandemic fundamentally changed the workplace: companies are more distributed, and remote or hybrid work environments have become the new normal. It’s clear that we’re not going back.

However, at the height of the pandemic, we were not “working from home,” so much as “working from crisis.” Now, we’re beginning a new experiment in the workplace, and leaders need to be extremely intentional and explicit to make distributed work successful. The biggest mistake we can make is trying to apply the old formats and ways of doing things to this new world. Instead, we must be thoughtful about how we divide our time between our physical and virtual work environments, how we build and sustain a culture and social capital among our colleagues. As we’ve navigated this new world, we’ve made our fair share of mistakes, but here are three things we need to be doing: Be clear and transparent So you want your workforce back in the office three days a week. Why is that? Is it because of your own nostalgia for the way things were, or is there a material benefit to having your employees there? Opening the door for these conversations not only makes it easier to identify successful solutions, but offers room for mutual understanding between you and your employees on the benefits of in-person days.

As you have these conversations, be clear on your expectations of what in-office days mean and highlight the value they offer employees. For instance, you might believe that collaboration thrives in person, and that it’s easier to turn around in your chair to ask a question than to navigate someone’s tricky calendar to pick up the phone while at home. Or for product teams to roll out new updates in person to keep a close eye on any potential bugs and to problem-solve as a team. It’s crucial to communicate that this is the goal of in-office work, and therefore it may be a reason why all employees are expected to be in on the same days versus when they feel like it. Further, we have to consider the next generation of knowledge workers. Companies are welcoming in a new cohort of recent graduates, and it’s beneficial for their professional development to have time in the office with mentors. This may be a major goal of your team, and so perhaps your in-office days are devoted to creating an environment where professional relationships can thrive for the benefit of new and tenured employees. Be clear about your expectations as business leaders, and help employees structure their days to reflect these. Acknowledge that protocols can and should still evolve Earlier this year when I asked my colleagues at Glean to return to the office for a few days a week, suddenly we found that all meetings were scheduled on those days to increase collaboration while we were together. In theory, it made sense to use that time to connect in person, but in practice, this quickly led to meeting fatigue and office burnout. As a result, we had to rethink what we wanted in-person days to look like. After ongoing discussions, we quickly found that sprinkling meetings throughout the week allowed for a mixture of both in-person and hybrid collaboration and, ultimately, more productive days.

When building out hybrid workplace policies, it’s important to be open to experimentation and be prepared to make some mistakes. None of us have done this before. Always use the lens of your goals and mission to ensure you’re staying true to the company, and tap into your greatest resource, your employees, to aid in this dialogue. Engaging with your employees frequently will encourage transparency and create a pipeline of feedback. Give your employees the tools to succeed Most knowledge workers have been working from home successfully for over two years now. People crave the flexibility it gives them. Asking your team to abdicate this freedom after proven success is unrealistic and builds resentment. The key is to encourage employees to instill structure into their work days while at home, in the same way that you will intentionally plan in-office days. This can take shape in myriad ways, such as employees blocking their calendars with “deep work” times to hold themselves accountable to complete a project. Or, by encouraging one-on-one virtual conversations with mentors and junior staff throughout the week to prevent people from working in silos. By adding some of the rigors of the in-office experience to their at-home days, your colleagues will continue to be productive and satisfied with their career goals.

It’s also vitally important to invest in the tools to empower people to do their best work wherever they are, such as Zoom, Slack, or Miro. When you invest in productivity tools, even though budgets may be tight, there are immense long-term gains that can be realized. We’re at a pivotal moment where we can tap into the collective intelligence of knowledge workers to create the next version of work: flexible in nature but still with the structure and discipline necessary to produce excellent results. Make the investment in your company by increasing communication, remaining adaptable, and extending a line of trust to your employees to create a desirable workplace in this new era. Arvind Jain is cofounder and CEO of Glean, a knowledge management platform.

