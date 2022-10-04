Lessons from the field: The importance of visiting customers to challenge our assumptions and broaden our perspective

Choco Taco is one example of discontinuing a beloved product. Another is All Irish Banks, which recently announced that 70 branches would no longer transact cash, checks, or bank drafts. The backlash was swift—consumers, business groups, politicians, farming organizations, and the Irish prime minister criticized the move.

Whether you’re an established company or a startup building from scratch, I believe knowing customers and understanding your business from their point of view is critical. In my experience, the way to do this is to meet them, literally and metaphorically, where they are. This is especially true in financial services, where we continually work to be more efficient, affordable, and secure. While innovation is a key component of MoneyGram’s strategy, we believe all innovation must start with the customer—not our idea of what customers should want. In our experience, there is no substitute for talking with customers—these interactions have challenged our assumptions and broadened our perspective. Here are some lessons I have learned from the field:

DON’T UNDERESTIMATE MARKET DIFFERENCES This is especially important for an enterprise like MoneyGram, as our customers’ wide-ranging needs are not satisfied with a one-size-fits-all solution. For example, we set out years ago to build a robust digital platform that makes transferring funds as easy as a click of a button on your phone, and many around the world have jumped on the opportunity to send from the comfort of their own homes. However, many consumers still rely heavily on our physical network to withdraw cash for immediate life necessities such as food, housing, and health care.

We’ve come to understand these are market-specific needs. According to MoneyGram data, 80% of MoneyGram transfers to India are received digitally, yet around 95% of transfers to Mexico are still picked up in person. It’s our job to be plugged into these markets and understand their needs rather than maintain assumptions. Partners are also great resources as the eyes and ears in the communities. On a visit to India, a retail partner transacted from his phone instead of a laptop, as the cell service was more reliable than the Wi-Fi in the area. We would have never imagined retail partners completing transactions via their mobile phones—but just five minutes on the ground taught us something we never would have seen in a lab and reshaped our assumptions about the experience with our products. BUILD TRUST TO GAIN MEANINGFUL INSIGHT

I believe great leaders understand the importance of asking for and giving feedback—this also applies to conversations with customers and partners. When you’re constantly looking for new ways to continue to improve and innovate quickly, why not let customers help dictate your focus? During every conversation, we ask for honest and direct feedback on services and the experience provided. In-person visits especially establish a deeper level of empathy and build trust. This has led to more honest feedback on what customers genuinely think about our services, and if something is broken, our team can act quickly and fix it. During a visit to Ghana, a partner shared that our receipts had started printing onto a second page—and this increased the transaction time by several minutes. She showed us that her printer was a dot matrix printer, so an extra page was a burden. We had assumptions about the prevalence of dot matrix printers (we had assumed it was zero), but we were able to quickly adjust, which saved paper and reduced transaction time. Again, we would have never been able to learn this in the lab!

Not all customers venture to our retail partners when sending or receiving money—44% of all MoneyGram transactions are now digital—so the initiatives we’ve developed to reach this customer base and receive feedback are key to our success. That’s why we have a team dedicated to monitoring reviews and responding to customers online. We also have an incredibly strong social-media community management team engaging with customers around the clock. As a result, MoneyGram’s app has a very high customer retention rate. CULTURAL DIFFERENCES MATTER We make it a priority to continually learn about the cultural differences among our global customer base—especially how these differences affect the way they save, spend, and send. People want to improve their lives and the lives of their loved ones. It’s our mission to make sure customers have access to the tools they need to make this a reality.

This mission and customer focus extends to our risk controls. We recently expanded our product set to include high-value transactions on our consumer-direct platforms. We learned that in many cultures, a person’s passport is precious and kept in a safe-deposit box. This means it cannot be quickly retrieved for an ID upload during a transaction, so many were encountering roadblocks to higher-value transactions. This learning drove us to rethink our transaction flow, user interface design, and communications. Only by understanding the different ways of life across the world can we continue to design financial networks around the way people live—not the other way around. Our online platforms, partnerships with Stellar and crypto wallets, and vast array of pay-out options are all a result of meeting customer needs unique to a cultural way of sending, spending, and saving. SET AN EXAMPLE

Every visit to the field has further ignited our passion for the business and our customers. In turn, we can relay our passions to our internal teams and infuse our culture with a customer-centric focus. But this is not enough. When new leaders join the team, we make it a priority to take them to visit customers ASAP—and it’s a requirement for everyone on the product management team to spend time with customers regularly. This is extremely important for the employees who are closest to the work of building customer experiences. We’ve been fortunate to have opportunities to leave our building and meet people around the globe. Our customers have been welcoming, patient, and generous while teaching us how their ways of interacting with financial services differ from our assumptions. In the end, this helps us understand their specific needs and determine how we as a company can best serve them.

Anna Greenwald is the Chief Operating Officer at MoneyGram, a global leader in cross-border money transfers.