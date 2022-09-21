Ritual supplements went big on Instagram. Now they’re coming to Whole Foods’ shelves

If you’re into taking supplements and socially conscious companies, you’re probably familiar with Ritual . The Certified B Corp makes multivitamins and supplements that put transparency and traceability first. The six-year-old company has gained millions of wellness customers by making it easy to see what’s in their supplements–and not packing them with unneeded additives. Another draw: Their products are packed in 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles.

Ritual blew up on Instagram a few years back, propelling the brand to new fame, but until now the company’s products have always been sold direct-to-consumer via online sales. But that’s changing as of today. Ritual has announced that it’s formed a partnership with Whole Foods to become the company’s exclusive retailer. Now Ritual customers will be able to pick up their Ritual multivitamins in the same place they buy their groceries. As both Whole Foods and Ritual appeal to individuals who buy with wellness in mind, the move is very likely to garner legions of new customers for the brand, too.

Announcing the partnership, Katerina Schneider, founder and CEO of Ritual, said, “We’re on a mission to build the most trusted brand for everyday health, and I can’t think of a retailer that has garnered more trust than Whole Foods Market. We’ve built a standalone profitable business in an era where that has been difficult for many and are thrilled that we’re making this first step into wholesale with a strategic retailer we believe is providing the highest quality products.”

The company says its products will be available in select Whole Foods stores nationally and to start Whole Foods will stock Ritual’s most popular daily multivitamins, including Essential for Women 18+, Essential for Women 50+, Essential for Men 18+, Essential for Men 50+, Essential Prenatal, and Essential Postnatal.