This is Amazon’s next big streaming bet

A few years ago, not long after she took the helm of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke pitched an idea that she thought could set Amazon apart as a streaming destination. Salke envisioned an ambitious flagship series that could spawn local spinoffs and satellite shows to draw in a global audience across countries like India and Italy. But she needed to recruit show creators who could take that format and run with it—which led her to the Russo brothers, who had directed multiple wildly successful Marvel movies.

“My brother Joe and I have had an amazing relationship with Jen Salke for many years now,” Anthony Russo said during a panel at the Fast Company Innovation Festival on Thursday. “She called us one day and said, ‘Hey, I have this idea that I want for a show.’ And she goes, I don’t know what it’s about—but this would be the concept.'”

The result is Citadel, a sci-fi espionage series created by the Russo brothers and starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who also appeared on the panel. The series—which is reportedly one of the most expensive television productions of all time, second only to Amazon’s recently released Lord of the Rings prequel—is set in the near future and centers on a global spy organization called Citadel that Russo describes as “a defender of humanity.” (Chopra Jonas plays one of the top agents at Citadel, alongside Richard Madden of Game of Thrones fame.) “This agency ends up coming in conflict with a new rival agency that has been developed by the world’s elite to sort of protect their self-interests,” he added. “So it’s a global struggle between these two competing points of view about what humanity should be.”

The project is an extension of the “universe storytelling” that Russo and his brother are already doing through their production company AGBO, which grew out of their experience with interconnected narratives in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For Amazon, however, Citadel is a big bet—and an opportunity to gain significant market share as the largest streamer in the country after Netflix. Amazon already has more than 200 million Prime subscribers across the world (though about 150 million of them are reportedly American users). According to a 2021 report by analytics firm Digital-i, Netflix and Amazon have both seen an uptick in users consuming non-English language content.