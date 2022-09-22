This 17-year-old is using fish waste to clean up heavy metal pollution

When she was in seventh grade, Jacqueline Prawira launched a five-year project to design a bio-based alternative to plastic, eventually using upcycled fish-scale waste to make it. Last year, before she became a high school senior, she started using the same material to tackle another problem: how to clean up heavy metals in wastewater.

She discovered that the collagen and calcium salts in the scales can act like a magnet for heavy metal pollution, capturing it so it can later be recycled. “Nature already has the components that are primed to react and essentially bond with heavy metals, and can remove those heavy metals from water in the environment,” she says. Right now, wastewater treatment plants may not necessarily take out heavy metals before dumping water in rivers (the EPA doesn’t require this, though states sometimes do), despite the fact that the contamination can be toxic in drinking water.

Prawira, now 17 and beginning her freshman year at MIT, is one of 100 winners of the second cohort of Rise, a program from Schmidt Futures and Rhodes Trust designed to support young students not just early in their careers, but potentially for the rest of their lives. “Human beings are hardwired to get excited about instant results,” says Eric Braverman, CEO of Schmidt Futures, a philanthropic venture cofounded by Schmidt (former CEO of Google) and his wife, Wendy Schmidt. “But our hard problems in science and society are not going to get solved overnight.” The program offers scholarships to students whose tuition isn’t covered by financial aid, along with a three-week summit, and courses like human-centered design. The students also will receive ongoing mentorship and funding opportunities later in their careers.

The list of winners includes a student from Vietnam who used microfluidics to build a prototype of a cancer-detecting toothbrush; another American student who built a brain-computer interface to help stroke victims recover; and a student from Nigeria who designed a program to help train educators to better teach computer science in Nigerian schools.