Spotify takes on Amazon with a huge leap into the audiobook business

In what seems to be the beginning of a new phase for the company, Spotify on Tuesday announced that U.S. subscribers will be able to purchase and listen to more than 300,000 audiobook titles. Users will have to pay separately for each book—there’s no audiobooks subscription plan yet—but with expectations of a growing interest in audiobooks in the coming years, this seems to be setting up a battle between Spotify and Amazon-owned Audible.

At present, audiobooks represent just 6% to 7% of the overall book market, says Spotify. However, the category is growing at a rate of 20% year over year. Nir Zicherman, Spotify’s vice president and global head of audiobooks and gated content, calls it “a substantial untapped market” in a blog post.

“We believe that audio and long-form content is a much bigger business than what many would have thought,” says Zicherman. “Our expansion into audiobooks is a significant proof-point in that belief. And this is just the beginning. Just as we did with podcasting, this will introduce a new format to an audience that has never before consumed it, unlocking a whole new segment of potential listeners. This also helps us support even more kinds of creators and connect them with fans who will love their art—which makes this even more exciting.”