Should you go all-in on outsourced manufacturing?

Companies making and selling goods have faced extraordinary challenges in the past few years. Sourcing issues. Logistics issues. Geopolitical issues. Inflation. All have created significant headwinds for businesses that already must navigate the hazards of designing, building, and selling products that customers want to buy. I’ve found it’s causing companies to re-evaluate their operations and manufacturing strategies.

In case you’re unaware, Peloton recently decided to do away with all of its in-house manufacturing and pivot to an entirely outsourced manufacturing model. The advantages of the move are significant: reduced costs, increased flexibility, and a simplified supply chain. Sounds good, right? But how can you know if outsourcing is the right move for your business? FOCUS ON WHAT YOU DO BEST

Developing the strategic know-how required to build and maintain a supply chain is a complex, challenging, and time-consuming process. It’s also incredibly expensive and involves a massive amount of overhead to keep the supply chain functioning. I’m a big believer in the power of focus, so I can understand why company leadership would make the decision to stop investing in strategic internal-supply-chain operational capabilities. By outsourcing manufacturing, companies can not only reduce fixed costs and CAPEX, but can also make it easier to focus on their core competency—product design and development. That kind of focus can be a game-changer in my experience. If you’re considering a similar move, I think the key is to consider your business’ strategic advantage. Is your company so good at supply chain management that it constitutes said advantage? Remember, the discipline of supply chain management requires major overhead, particularly if you don’t have the right tools, skill sets, or people to run it. I’ve found that for many, instead of spending time, money, and headcount on supply chain management, there’s a far greater ROI funneling those resources into engineering, R&D, and product innovation.

TRADING (SOME) CONTROL FOR FLEXIBILITY While outsourcing can free you to focus on your company’s strategic strengths, it can also introduce greater flexibility in your supply chain. Manufacturing infrastructure isn’t easily moved, and if you’re dependent upon your own production facilities, you can become more vulnerable to localized disruptions. Outsourcing affords the option to not only create a geographically diverse supplier base but also scale production up or down to match market shifts more easily. Of course, keeping your manufacturing in-house gives you maximum control in exchange for less flexibility. But outsourcing today can be done without sacrificing visibility into the status of production and inventory, as long as you have the right partner. You just need to work with manufacturers that have invested in the software and staff required to provide the level of transparency and customer service that you need.

THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS I also recognize that outsourcing all production isn’t the right solution for everyone. For many companies, there are critical components that need to be made in-house, but that doesn’t preclude outsourcing the rest. After all, the past few years have made it painfully clear how important it is to reduce supply chain risk whenever possible. I believe doing so is going to be key to building successful, sustainable businesses moving forward. So, here’s my main takeaway for business leaders: Own your critical manufacturing operations and leverage outsourcing for everything else—in doing so, you can increase supply chain agility and reduce both risk and costs for your business.

Dave Evans is Co-Founder and CEO of Fictiv, the operating system for custom manufacturing. Stanford MechE. Ford Alum. Forbes 30 Under 30.