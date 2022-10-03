The lifecycle of a startup: How to know when to grow or when to go

Have you ever wondered how to get from an inspirational idea to the successive steps of growing your company? Understanding the big picture for company growth can help you plan for future growth and see the glint for when it’s time to go.

I started my company in 2015 with a skill set and an idea. I wanted to share the knowledge I had gained from years of analyzing Google’s algorithms to help businesses show up on the first page of a Google search. In the early days, I was the chief cook and bottle washer. There are several different paths to growth. I never took the path of raising capital or bringing on investors; everything I did was from a bootstrap mentality, meaning I earned one dollar, then I figured out how to turn that dollar into three dollars, and then how to turn three dollars into nine dollars. I didn’t come from money and I didn’t have an Ivy League degree, so I just assumed that I wouldn’t have the track record to even be considered for investment. As a result, I grew slowly but steadily. INITIAL SIGNS OF GROWTH

As you grow, you may bring on a few employees to help with the increasing workload. Then you might start doing more than you’re comfortable with and capable of doing—things like payroll, legal, and compliance—and you may start to fail at some of these things. This can slow you down initially because you’re going to be making mistakes along the way. This is when you should pivot and hire someone to handle these new parts of your business. TRADING TIME FOR DOLLARS—WHEN TO START HIRING As your company continues to grow, you start to make more money. There may be a temptation to increase your personal lifestyle instead of reinvesting the money into the business. But if you don’t reinvest enough in the early stages of your business, it can hinder your growth. While you work harder to generate more revenue and your lifestyle seems better from a material standpoint, you may also be working double the hours. At this point, you’re trading your time for dollars, so you should start to invest in team members to take on some of the work.

I believe it’s the little decisions you make along the way that determine your success. If instead of buying the new fancy car or the big house, you use those funds to hire someone in payroll, you are trading the extra hours you are working (doing something you might not be skilled at) to pay a professional to do it right. In doing so, you trade dollars for hours and get time back to do the things at which you are gifted and enjoy. THE CHALLENGES OF BRINGING ON AN EXECUTIVE TEAM As you continue to grow, the time will come to hire an executive team, but you may not really have the budget yet. You may give people titles and responsibilities that are more than they are actually capable of doing. They may have never led a team and may make lots of mistakes early in their career. We all do. In the end, I believe it makes sense to hire the most experienced people you can afford. Generally, they’ve made their mistakes early in their careers, learned from them, and can save you from making those same mistakes.

Once you have a strong leadership team in place, they can build better systems and processes to provide a foundation for scalable growth and manage the increasing workflow. Then you, as the CEO, can focus on what you’re good at and what you’re passionate about, which is likely why you started the company in the first place. RESIST THE TEMPTATION TO MICROMANAGE At this point, it’s important to step back and trust your team. You may be used to micromanaging less-experienced employees, but once you’ve hired competent people, pass the baton and let them do their jobs. I remember once asking my newly hired CFO if she had submitted an invoice; she smiled and said, “I’ve got it.”

As you grow and gain a greater profile, you may start to get recognized as a successful start-up. You may get awards that start to put you on the radar of investment bankers. They may talk to you about either selling the company or acquiring other companies. This can become a time-suck for you, so it’s important to figure out for yourself if you actually want to sell at this point. If you do want to sell, you should start the planning process three to five years ahead of time. Do you have an idea you think could be turned into a successful business—perhaps the next unicorn? Have you solved a problem that affects many people? It’s time to take that idea and turn it into a reality. Then, as Oprah Winfrey says, “[T]he key is not to worry about being successful but to instead work toward being significant—and the success will naturally follow.” Jason Hennessey is an entrepreneur, internationally-recognized SEO expert, author, podcast host, business coach and CEO of Hennessey Digital