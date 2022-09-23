The one word that shows performance reviews are still terribly biased

I published the first broadly available insights about bias in workplace performance feedback in August 2014. I was shocked at the avalanche that the article set off (Fast Company reported on it, too). Within 48 hours of publishing, I received over 1,500 messages. I heard from people of all demographic backgrounds who were grateful, skeptical, and angry. Many shared that reading the article made them feel seen and validated. “I knew I wasn’t crazy!” is the most common thing they said.

Since then, many researchers have published similar results. Eight years later, spurred on partially by the Black Lives Matter and #MeToo movements, businesses are much more focused on prioritizing diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB). There is broad recognition that diverse teams deliver better results and do better serving a diverse market, and that equity is a critical goal unto itself. There is often even budget to match. But is it translating into results? A couple of months ago, our team at Textio dove back into the data. We looked at the performance feedback received by more than 25,000 people at over 250 different organizations. The upshot? Despite all this investment, very little has changed. When we organize the language data by gender, race, and age, the patterns that emerge are all too familiar. Women get 22% more personality feedback than men. Black and Latinx people receive 2.4 times more feedback that is not actionable than white and Asian people do. People over 40 are three times more likely to be described as unselfish than younger workers.

But perhaps no single term in the entire performance feedback data set is more representative of ongoing workplace bias than the word ambitious. 63% of men report being described as ambitious, compared to just 17% of women

58% of people under 40 see ambitious in their written feedback, compared to only 23% of those over 40

While 39% of white people and 57% of Asian people are described this way, a meager 14% of Latinx and 8% of Black people are

Of course, ambitious can cut both ways. In some contexts, ambition is seen as an admirable trait; Western work culture often celebrates innovators and dreamers who aim high. But in other contexts, ambition can be seen as problematic; ambitious people are sometimes viewed as selfish, more interested in self-advancement than they are in the success of the wider group. I’ll give you one guess which groups of people get ambitious as a compliment in their feedback, and which groups get it as a criticism. When managers describe workers who are Black, women, and over 40 as ambitious, it generally isn’t a positive. Research from Stanford affirms that the women who get promoted most rapidly are in fact more ambitious, but know how to downplay this characteristic with their managers and coworkers. As a matter of fact, the gender gap associated with the word ambitious has only widened since the initial 2014 study. With so many organizations investing more in DEI these days, why are things moving in the wrong direction? There are a couple of explanations.

Let’s start with the huge cultural push towards hybrid work environments. On hybrid teams, some people work from a physical office, while others work remotely. Traditional colocated workplaces and fully distributed teams have many differences, but they have one important thing in common: Notwithstanding some differences in people’s home office environments, employees generally connect to work in similar ways. Either everyone is in the room, or everyone is virtual. This is not the case in hybrid teams, where people with the best of intentions can struggle to work equitably. When one group of people shares a space and another group just dials in virtually, there’s no question which group has greater opportunity to collaborate, receive feedback, and frequently, to meet with leadership. In these environments, which have become pervasive, which group do you think has more opportunity for advancement? Which do you think is viewed as more positively ambitious? This is especially noteworthy when you consider that some demographic groups are far more likely than others to work in the office. In a recent McKinsey study controlling for people’s incomes, Black workers, women, and people over 40 report spending much more time working remotely than their colleagues. In other words, the people who most often work remotely are also the least likely to be described as ambitious. Proximity bias is real.

There’s another factor at play, too. Yes, more organizations are investing in DEI, sometimes with serious budgets. However, they’re largely spending their money on employee education efforts like unconscious bias training. Unfortunately, the data on the ground—in the recent Textio language study, and in the representation data that many large organizations now publish annually—shows that this training alone is not particularly effective. If solving workplace inequity were as simple as sending people to a class for an hour and giving them a sticky note with five words to watch out for, we’d have seen a lot more progress over the last decade. The only real way to help people communicate more equitably is to point out bias in real time. Just-in-time coaching disrupts people’s bias when it matters most: as it is happening. Of course, it’s not economically feasible for organizations to provide a communications coach for every single employee every single time they communicate. This is why software offering real-time feedback on your language has so much potential; it’s the one approach that can scale. Because in large organizations with hundreds or thousands of managers writing employee feedback, both scalability and equity matter. If you want to close the ambition gap—and the abrasive, aggressive, and confidence gaps right behind it—traditional training and good intentions simply won’t take you there. Pretending these approaches will work has set back our DEI progress nearly a decade. The data tells the tale.

Increasingly, DEI practitioners are embracing scalable software as an essential part of their end-to-end strategy. Diane Krieman, director of diversity and inclusion strategic initiatives and operations at Uber, noted that while DEI software has been table stakes in scaling DEI recruiting efforts over the last few years, the company was excited to explore using similar tools for performance feedback. It’s one thing to hire a diverse team. It’s another thing to retain and grow them. We’re excited to implement new software, beyond recruiting, to make sure that our managers are well equipped to offer actionable and equitable feedback for all our employees. Neuroscience tells us that what is most impactful, beyond just creating awareness and educating, is interrupting bias in the moment, which makes the potential of tools like this so exciting. Getting performance feedback right is critical for another reason too: It predicts future outcomes. In the recent Textio study, we found that the demographic groups who receive the most actionable feedback also earn the most money over time. Quality feedback is a critical part of employee development; people who don’t receive it are at a significant career disadvantage. For instance, consider the case of someone who regularly interrupts people in meetings. The person’s manager might be tempted to offer this simple feedback: “You can come across as pretty rude.” Maybe it’s true, but it isn’t especially actionable.

But if the manager shares instead, “I noticed that you interrupted several people in our status meeting last week. That made it harder to hear everyone’s point of view,” now there’s a specific, addressable behavior on the table. Which feedback do you think better drives the person’s development? It’s great that so many businesses now look for demographic pay disparities annually. But by the time you observe a systemic pay gap, it is in many ways too late. The language in performance feedback is a leading indicator of what is to come. Working to provide equitable feedback is a key way to disrupt the bigger inequities that develop over time. The last few years have been culturally significant in the business world. We’ve never seen so many organizations trying to build equitable workplaces. Yet the experience of everyday employees lags behind these well-funded intentions. It’s time to make scalable, software investment in DEI—and to extend this investment beyond recruiting, as our team at Textio is doing. When we look at this data in another decade, maybe we’ll finally see some different patterns. Inclusive language is the operating system of DEI, and it’s time for a reboot.

Kieran Snyder is the CEO and cofounder of Textio.