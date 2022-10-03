How to create great content for your e-commerce business

Creating good content is competitive. Millions of posts, webpages, videos, and articles (and so on) are added to the internet daily. Brands have to be incredibly creative if they want to reach their customers. For e-commerce businesses, this is a critical time to ramp up a content strategy. There has been a steady increase in digital buyers in the past five years and it’s only going up from here. Even post-pandemic, consumers are still turning to e-commerce businesses and digital marketplaces to make their purchases.

This is good news for e-commerce businesses because it means that buyers are out there—you just have to reach them. You need effective and engaging content to reach your target audience and convert them into customers. Creating good content isn’t rocket science, but you do need a strategy. Here are five practical ways e-commerce businesses can create better content. 1. CHOOSE CONTENT CREATION TOOLS THAT STREAMLINE PRODUCTION

Great content is content you can produce regularly. This means you need content creation tools to help you streamline production. Without the right equipment, creating quality content on a regular schedule is difficult. Before you overhaul your content strategy, look first at your content toolbox. Do you have a platform or system that helps you disperse content to your audience effectively and efficiently? Can you create engaging, interactive content with your existing content tools? Yes, you need to be creative, and you also need a content strategy, but your content production tools can make or break the effectiveness of the work you produce. 2. USE LIVE CONTENT TO CONNECT WITH YOUR AUDIENCE

Great content is connected content. The overall goal of any piece of content you produce for your brand should be that it connects with your audience. While you can connect through static feed posts, copy-based content, and short videos, live video content is an incredible way to connect directly with your audience. The format of your content will vary depending on your brand. If you sell a variety of items—beauty products, for example—you can showcase each item, a set of items, or a smaller collection through a live stream. You could demonstrate the products’ uses and answer viewers’ questions as the stream goes along. Another great thing about live content is that you can reuse it after you record it. A single streaming session can be saved and chopped up into additional streaming sessions so that you can get more content and a higher ROI.

3. MAKE PURCHASING DECISIONS EASY FOR YOUR CUSTOMERS Great content is straightforward. As an e-commerce brand, it’s your job to ensure that your content makes the purchasing decision easy for your customers. As you develop a content calendar and plan your posts, anticipate your customers’ questions. Yes, stick to your brand messaging and showcase the top features of your product, but leave room to answer questions that your customers may have. Another way you can make purchasing decisions easier for your customers is by connecting your content to a sales platform. We consumers are a little bit impatient. We prefer one-stop shopping experiences, and very few people will wait for a website to load or chase down a link to make a purchase. Connecting your content to purchasing—whether through an integrated shopping tool or a bot that provides guidance—will make it easier to convert your audience to paying customers.

4. CREATE CONSISTENT BRAND MESSAGING AND IMAGERY Great content is consistent content. Keep your branding, messaging, and imagery straightforward so that you can build recognition and gain the trust of your audience. If the primary goal of content is to connect with your audience, the secondary goal should be to build an ongoing relationship. You can do this by including your logo and branding on all the content you produce, showing up consistently, and communicating with your audience directly. 5. SHARE YOUR CONTENT ON AS MANY PLATFORMS AS POSSIBLE

Great content is accessible content. Share your content on as many platforms as possible to extend your brand’s reach. Your audience may be spread out among platforms like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and TikTok (and more!), so make sure your content is accessible to them. You don’t have to create new content for every platform, but you can optimize it for each. For example, you can livestream simultaneously on multiple platforms at once. This is a great way to reach a wider audience. When you repurpose those live streams later in smaller chunks of video, you can do short videos for Instagram Reels and TikTok and provide longer, more educational content on platforms like LinkedIn and YouTube. Creating original content to promote your e-commerce business can feel challenging in the competitive world of social media. With a few strategies and the right tools, you can create content that engages your audience and encourages them to become customers.

Nick Mattingly is CEO and Co-Founder of Switcher Studio.