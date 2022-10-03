Advice for dream-job seekers: Lean into mutuality

First came the Great Resignation, then came countless headlines on how to attract and retain the best people. Businesses have put every conceivable perk on the table, from remote work arrangements to “pawternity leaves” to care for pets. But there’s been little guidance for workers on how to participate in their own fulfillment, launching and sustaining a better employment relationship by delivering greater value. No wellness discount card can manifest a productive, meaningful career. The question is how to build one, and the answer is: together.

In late 2021, Bluedog Design conducted research to explore why people quit, including how they’d describe an ideal manager. We sought out deeper motivators by asking more human questions and we discovered that employees want to be trusted, to access more opportunities to learn and grow, and to enjoy the benefits of true versus transactional relationships. They want to hear that their contributions matter. Being that humans are such social creatures, they even hope to feel that they belong. Could perks ever unlock such an experience? Of course not. Developing a strong sense of shared purpose requires deeper investment—and not only by the employer. Businesses want their people to be happy. They also face fast-shifting contexts and competitive challenges. Companies will always need and reward those who join their journey rather than simply take a job. Employees who lean into mutuality stand the best chance to deliver for them—and therefore for themselves.

Mutuality requires appreciating both sides of the employee/employer dynamic. The company provides a role, a livelihood, culture and community, and opportunities to learn new skills. The employee must commit to matching their employers’ investment in productivity, curiosity, creativity, eagerness to grow, willingness to learn, and openness to sharing the business’s priorities. The key is a proportionate value exchange. The relationship thrives when each party commits to delivering what the other needs. If you’re looking for a new position or feeling tempted, follow this advice on how to embrace accountability for your side of the employment equation. REMEMBER THAT YOUR MANAGER SEEKS MEANINGFUL RELATIONSHIPS, TOO

Bluedog surveyed employees at all levels, and the desire for good communication and mutual goodwill is remarkably consistent. A full 72% of all respondents reported an ideal higher-up “gives me fair and actionable feedback delivered with consideration.” Lead with empathy. When interviewing, request what you feel you need (e.g., flex time), but also share your vision for how you’ll help the company win. Respect that the manager cares about their performance and impact as much as you do. One of their most consequential accountabilities is selecting the right people to join the team—those who will grow the business and enrich its culture. This advice is also helpful when considering leaving a position. Have you signaled your desire for deeper mutuality to your current manager? If you approached them with a new idea that might benefit the business, could it transform your dialogue and begin redefining your experience?

TO BELONG, BECOME INTEGRAL Bluedog’s research connected employees’ sense of belonging to the perception that they’re integral to the company’s success; 69% of all respondents reported an ideal manager “communicates how my role/department contributes to the organization’s vision and strategic direction.” But leaders have their own responsibilities and pressures, and they may not think to communicate an employee’s value even on days they appreciate it. Have you ensured that your manager is aware of your curiosity? One-on-one meetings are perfect for requesting feedback beyond matters of project management. But fire drill moments also offer opportunities to become essential. When unexpected needs arise, be the one who steps forward, signaling accountability.

PARTNER WITH YOUR MANAGER TO GROW IN WAYS THAT BENEFIT THE BUSINESS If you’re not sure where to begin developing mutuality, it’s always appropriate to ask. Schedule time with your manager to discuss your ambitions to grow and become more valuable to the company over time. They likely know more than you do about emerging problems or gaps, so they may have immediate suggestions. But even if they don’t, you’ll be top-of-mind when an opportunity to stretch presents itself. By behaving as an invested party versus just another employee, you free the business to value you in new ways and relate to you with deeper respect. Your requests for special assignments that interest you will have more weight, and over time, your partnership with your manager can deliver you to a position that feels uniquely yours.

In the current climate, it’s all too easy to dream big without considering what it means to become a dream employee. But those who accept the need for mutuality in business will be the ones to grow and succeed. These employees will behave in ways that demonstrate their value to their leadership, managers, and teams. They’ll be poised to advance quickly thanks to the trust they’ve earned. And based on the ever-growing value they represent, they’ll be the ones who get to design their next moves. Michelle Hayward is CEO of Bluedog, a consumer-forward growth consultancy advising a global client base.