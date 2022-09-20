Free makeup touch-ups coming to a concert venue near you

Halsey is bringing her beauty brands about-face and af94 to a concert venue near you. Live Nation Entertainment today announced an equity investment in the brands and a plan to roll out in-person try-and-buy makeup experiences at its venues and festivals. Created to serve the 84% of fans that Live Nation research says are keen to experiment with new looks when attending shows, the installations will feature product sampling, self-guided application, and virtual try-on opportunities.

“Makeup and music go hand in hand. I don’t fully become Halsey until the transformative moment in front of my mirror, where I lay out my kit. It’s the creative before the creative,” Halsey, cofounder and chief creative officer of about-face and af94 brands, said in a statement. “The Live Nation partnership will usher in a new way to experience the intersection of live entertainment and makeup,” she said. “Infused with confidence and freedom, everyone in attendance will have the chance to transform in the way that I have long lived to do.”

Halsey fans who attended Lollapalooza may have already experienced a sneak peek of this new initiative—at the long-running Chicago music festival, about-face debuted a glitter bar and provided complimentary makeup applications. Live Nation plans to roll out beauty experiences this fall at venues including Irving Plaza in New York, the Wiltern in Los Angeles, and the Tabernacle in Atlanta, as well as at music festivals including Rolling Loud New York and When We Were Young.

“Halsey has always pushed boundaries, broken beauty norms, and disregarded public opinion in favor of supporting personal forms of self-expression and Live Nation is proud to support that by partnering with about-face and af94,” Russell Wallach, Live Nation’s global president of media and sponsorship, said in a statement. “Integrating these brands at concerts and festivals encourages boundless creativity, and we’re excited to see what fans lean into as they experiment at shows.”