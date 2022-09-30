How to build a brand people can trust

Is trust earned or given? It’s something of a chicken-or-egg debate. I’d argue that trust is given by a first-time customer, but earning it through constant care is what keeps that customer coming back for more.

advertisement

advertisement

I believe what isn’t debatable is that, for brands, trust is necessary for survival. It’s a commodity that’s often in short supply, especially these days when skepticism and cynicism run rampant. You should never stop working to build trust in your brand. Here are five ways to maintain your trust-building focus. 1. TEACH EMPLOYEES ABOUT EXPECTATIONS AND RESULTS

advertisement

Somebody told me early in my professional life that the formula “Results – Expectations = Anything Positive” is the measure of customer success. In my experience, the most successful brands don’t merely meet expectations—they exceed them. And in doing so, they build trust in their brand. One surefire way to lose the trust of your customers is to fall short of that expectations mark. That’s why it’s so important to teach every employee about the relationship between expectations and results. Note that I said “every employee,” not just those in customer service. All employees should understand they are in customer service, even if they never come into direct contact with a customer. Each one should grasp that concept and use it to approach the job. To come out on the right side of the customer success equation, everyone’s goal should be to deliver better-than-expected results.

advertisement

2. RAISE YOUR BRAND’S INDUSTRY CREDIBILITY To build trust in your brand among your audience, show them that others trust you, too. Your brand’s credibility within its industry can rise if you can execute a great digital PR strategy. As with traditional PR, digital PR is all about getting others to say great things about you and getting those great things in front of the right eyes. To do that, study up on everything related to digital PR. There are numerous tools you can use to earn great brand mentions in lieu of manufactured hype. From content ideation and creation to maximizing mentions and tracking, these tools can help you maximize your efforts, so use them.

advertisement

The more adept your brand is at executing a digital PR strategy, the less need you’ll have to brag about yourself. Do it right, and the credibility you establish can break through barriers to brand trust. 3. NAIL THE ONBOARDING Most of the time when you see the word “onboarding,” you think of your employees. But as Joey Coleman lays out in his book “Never Lose a Customer Again,” the first 100 days of a customer’s relationship with your brand are critical.

advertisement

I love Coleman’s focus on setting up a relationship for success. If your brand establishes trust early in your relationship with a customer, you can have more flexibility when things don’t go as planned. In my experience, customers are more likely to work with you to solve a problem instead of turning their back on your brand forever. Using every tool in the customer experience toolbox, from in-person meetings to well-chosen gifts, The First 100 Days provides a framework for developing trust from the get-go. Wait too long to establish a personal relationship and one-time customers will look for brands that will. But cement the relationship early and you can have a customer forever. 4. SET AN EXAMPLE AT THE TOP

advertisement

If your brand is committed to building trust, that commitment should permeate the entire organization. In my experience, the “do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do” approach will fail. Set the example of this commitment at the top and it can trickle down through the company. I’ve generally found that leaders who demonstrate competence, fairness, reliability and integrity themselves instill the same in their brand’s employees. In turn, employees use these traits in their work, from sales and marketing to IT to packing boxes in the warehouse. Trust is an organic outcome of such an environment. If leadership treats employees, vendors, and competitors fairly, customers will take note. They can sense the culture of a company when they witness how it treats others. That sense of fair play can provide customers with a strong and trusting connection to the brand.

advertisement

5. ESTABLISH REASONABLE BOUNDARIES Remember what I said about customer success being the difference between your results and your customer’s expectations? Ensuring that calculation yields a positive outcome requires communicating to your customers exactly what they can reasonably expect. That’s why boundaries are such an important part of growing a relationship of trust. Spell out clearly what your boundaries are and ask your customers to do the same. When both parties in a relationship know what boundaries to respect, it can prevent breaches of trust. And don’t neglect to communicate why you have set your boundaries where they are. They shouldn’t be arbitrary, but well-considered and intentional.

advertisement

Even though you set boundaries for your brand in advance, I’ve found it’s only by repeating actions that respect those boundaries that you’ll earn trust. Boundaries are how customers insulate themselves from bad experiences. Great experiences can give them a reason to keep returning. Regardless of whether you’re on the trust-is-earned or trust-is-given side of the debate, trust is something that should never be taken for granted. Nurture it with your audience, and you can cultivate customers who are loyal to your brand. John Hall is an investor in Calendar, the adviser for the growth marketing agency Relevance, keynote speaker, and author of “Top of Mind.”