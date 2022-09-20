A new museum dedicated to sports legend Jackie Robinson goes beyond the familiar story

The one-sentence story of Jackie Robinson’s life is well known. As a baseball player in 1947, he was the first Black person to play in Major League Baseball, ushering in a transformation of America’s national pastime and arguably accelerating the civil rights movement. This one sentence bio is a big one; few sports figures have played such a major role in history.

But Robinson was more than one achievement, as significant as it was. A new museum dedicated to his life on and off the field aims to tell a more complete story of a figure who excelled in business, in the media, and in activism, in addition to his athletic achievements. The museum’s creators and designers want visitors to learn this broader story while also building on the social progress Robinson made during his life.

The Jackie Robinson Museum, now open in Lower Manhattan, not all that far from where Robinson played for the Brooklyn Dodgers, is the realization of a lifelong dream of Robinson’s 100-year-old widow, Rachel, who was there for the museum’s recent ribbon cutting. “She wanted his full story to be told,” says Della Britton, president and CEO of the Jackie Robinson Foundation, established in 1973, which his wife had created in his honor after his early death in 1972 at age 53.

“The museum is like the final piece of Rachel’s vision to preserve her late husband’s legacy,” says Hans Neubert, creative director of digital experience design at the global architecture firm Gensler, which designed the museum. Gensler has worked with the foundation for more than a dozen years, designing its headquarters in New York City, where it focuses on leadership and providing scholarships to college students of color. Neubert says the challenge in creating a museum about such a famous figure was to find ways to enhance the story people already know and elevate the deeper stories they probably don’t.