Brands need to start thinking about Web3 tech and the metaverse

Since the beginning of the internet, we have seen a faster rate of change in technology than at any other time in human history—and it isn’t regressing any time soon. I believe it’s safe to say that disruptive innovation in technology is only going to accelerate. In fact, I posit in the next three to five years, a minimum of 30% of agency business is going to come from topics related to Web3 technologies and metaverse experiences to support the brands they work with. Inevitably, all agencies are going to have to learn and develop just like we did at the arrival of the internet and social media. The bare minimum is an understanding and a point of view on technologies, experiences, and underlying concepts. And the time is now.

ROLLING WITH THE WAVES The internet evolved in a series of waves that kept changing not only the future but also the past. It was built on millions of decisions that bring us to the present day. Though the internet began as a tool with limited application, it grew to take on bigger endeavors quickly, such as the democratization of knowledge-sharing through web browsers and blogging. This gave the average person access and brought new ideas to the masses. But then—in what comprised the jump from static information sharing to real-time interactivity—the wave of social media emerged and data monetization resulted. People doubted whether human connection could really take place online, but then social media sites like Friendster, MySpace, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok were born and changed how we buy products; how we look at economic, political, and social landscapes; how we meet people; how we find love; and how we behave and feel. Online dating was once something many people thought strange, but now it is as commonplace and accepted as any other place to meet someone.

Now, we find ourselves on the cusp of a new wave entirely: the metaverse and Web3 technologies that power it and make it possible. This is a true blending of our real and digital lives. BLENDING INTO WEB3 AND THE METAVERSE Agencies would do well to begin thinking about opportunities in the metaverse and the accompanying Web3 technologies. Essentially, the metaverse comes down to two concepts: ownership and interoperability—it’s all about giving somebody, or something, value. There are complete businesses and innovations that will happen just on the idea of ownership alone.

Web3 must be understood as the underlying technologies of AI, Crypto, DApps, the blockchain, NFTs, AR, VR, 5G, and more. These are the building blocks and tools we have to move into the virtualization of experiences that are happening all around us. And although experiences can be a blend of digital and real life, or digital alone, the interoperability is coming. Interoperability is when people can move from one experience to another, bringing their assets and identities with them. GETTING ON THE METAVERSE BANDWAGON The internet has changed the way brands engage with people—they practically run social media with ad revenue. The metaverse will be no different. Brands need to establish not only whether they want to experiment with Web3 technologies as they help build experiences, but also what kind of experiences they want to provide to their customers that are relevant and meaningful. Brands could build metaverse communities and determine what value or ownership they can offer them, but right now there are communities that exist to play with. The bottom line is that brands need to follow customers, and customers are ready for new ways to explore ownership, value, entertainment, and meaningful experiences.

Right now, it is important for brands to identify where the natural progression and evolution of commerce is headed in terms of technology, and then figure out how to show up for customers in that space. The following are several concepts to consider that can begin creative business- and brand-thinking to build or partner with experiences that have ownership attached to them: Services to products

Usership to ownership

Closed platform to open platform

Many identities to one identity

Pay to play versus play to get paid

Isolated experience to interoperability

Explore to build or pre-rendered to real time

Fiat to crypto to fiat THE FUTURE BEGINS NOW Don’t be discouraged if your brand has not yet considered its role in the metaverse and the Web3 technologies it will need to get there. There’s still time. However, getting educated and learning more now is critical, as the prevalence of the metaverse and Web3 technologies will only continue to grow. Your brand will want to position itself in the metaverse before your customers even find their way there. That said, the metaverse will be an invaluable resource for brands all over the world, so the time to get started is now—even if that simply means getting educated.

Trevor is the CEO of Butchershop, a creative brand consultancy built for the future of culture and commerce.