Three challenges faced by marketers today and what you can do about them

Marketers are getting good at pivoting, adapting, and experimenting—they have to, because the marketing landscape changes so often. Keep up with trends. Adjust to data regulations. Search for more effective channels. Pay attention to customer preferences. Make sure your campaigns are effective. And on and on.

But it’s getting harder to keep up, and solutions that once solved the big marketing questions are no longer as effective as they used to be. Will you always be playing catch-up? Or are there new strategies that can help you get ahead of the game? We work with a lot of marketing teams at Spectrm to help them implement their conversational marketing strategies, and in 2021 alone, we automated over 30 million one-to-one conversations. Can conversational marketing solve the biggest marketing challenges today? To learn more, we surveyed 400 B2C marketers for our State of B2C Conversational Marketing report. Here are their top three challenges today and why conversational marketing presents strategies to solve them. ACQUIRING NEW CUSTOMERS

The top objective for the marketers we surveyed is also their biggest challenge: acquiring new customers. Acquisition has always been difficult, as brands often identify target audiences and pour money into campaigns without really knowing if their efforts are going to work. The increase in data regulations is also clouding the paths toward customer acquisition. Brands are no longer able to target the right people and catch the attention of customers on busy news feeds. And digital marketing channels that were once thought to be the key to standing out are dwindling—with social media the top channel in decline, according to those we surveyed. However, conversational marketing offers a more effective approach to customer acquisition. Just consider that 83% of consumers say they discover new products and services through social media and 43% of consumers have even increased their social media usage just to discover new brands and products. Go where your customers are, and invite them into a private conversation in the messaging apps they already use. Click-to-chat ads can make you stand out of the crowd with an engaging format that has less competition for ad inventory. That can lower your cost per click and increase your click-through rate. Engaging audience members in a one-to-one conversation that guides them to products and services they really need can increase your conversion rates, too. In fact, those we surveyed found that their conversational marketing strategy has improved their cost to aquire new customers, lifetime value of existing customers, return on ad spend, and other metrics that make or break a marketing strategy.

RETAINING EXISTING CUSTOMERS Another big challenge for marketers is similar: Once I acquire those customers, how do I keep them and generate more sales from them? Much of this inability to engage may be due to the deteriorating effectiveness of retargeting and ongoing engagement channels. So what’s the strategy? Once you engage a customer in a conversation, you’re sitting there in their inbox next to their family and friends. Retargeting them is essentially picking up where the conversation left off. What better way to have your brand be on your customer’s radar than have them see a push notification from you on their phone lock screen?

Additionally, the zero- and first-party data you collect from your customers through these conversations can help you personalize their interactions and offers. In fact, 78% of customers say they would be more likely to make additional purchases from a brand that targets their interests and needs. SHIFTING CONSUMER EXPECTATIONS Another top challenge? The shift in how customers want to interact with brands today. They want personalization and differentiation. But they also want their data to stay private. These preferences have prompted a rise in data regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation and the California Consumer Privacy Act, ad and third-party cookie blocking in major browsers, privacy changes in iOS 14, and more. Are marketers going to lose their ability to collect information on their customers?

Not at all. I am now seeing marketers seeking out zero-party data collection, which means gathering information told to you by your customer directly. They’re also seeking first-party data collection, which is data gathered from your direct customer interactions. Conversational marketing provides the ability to gather both through one-to-one messaging. Just think that 81% of customers say they’re comfortable giving their preferences to a brand in a private way if it leads to more personalization for them. And zero- and first-party data is yours to keep and use—especially to improve your conversational AI and chatbot interactions with your customers. An improved conversational experience can lead to happier, more engaged customers. CONQUERING THE CHALLENGES

Overcome common challenges by offering something different to your customers in the form of one-to-one conversations. With their ability to gather zero-party data, you won’t have to worry about intricate data regulations. And you can enjoy having a channel that’s not only fun for customers to use, but can also lift your acquisition and retention metrics all around. Marketers may never stop needing to be nimble, but conversational marketing can help you rest for a while with this new approach going forward. Max Koziolek is the Co-founder and CEO of Spectrm.