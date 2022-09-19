Why are Bitcoin and other cryptos crashing? Blame Ethereum and The Merge

The biggest news in crypto last week was “The Merge,” the name for Ethereum’s transition from a proof-of-work validation process, where people mine crypto using computers, to a proof-of-stake validation process, where crypto owners use their current ETH coins as collateral for validating new coins and being compensated with additional coins for doing so.

The benefits of The Merge included 99% less energy consumption and, with it, the possibility that Ethereum use may rise–and perhaps even overtake Bitcoin one day. Yet as of the time of this writing, Ethereum is down over 8% in just 24 hours, and the rest of the crypto market is following. Here’s what you need to know: