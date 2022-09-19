How to livestream the Fast Company Innovation Festival

Fast Company‘s 8th annual Innovation Festival returns to New York City, Sept 19-22. The brightest minds across business, design, tech, politics, and entertainment will share insights on the issues that are shaping the world. Check out our full list of speakers and panels and ticket information. But if you can’t join the Innovation Festival in person this year, we’re livestreaming a select number of main stage panels via LinkedIn at no cost. Also, be sure to follow all the Innovation Festival action on Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram.

advertisement

advertisement

Below is the lineup of the sessions available for livestreaming (all times EST), and you can tune-in via LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fast-company/events/ Tuesday, September 20 What the Midterms Mean for Business

10:30 – 11:15 AM Amid a heated political environment, our expert panel will look at how the 2022 midterm elections are trending and what they might mean for the issues that affect growing companies. Featuring María Teresa Kumar, president and CEO, Voto Latino; Susan Molinari, former VP, public policy for the Americas, Google, and former U.S. Congresswoman; Fred Hochberg, principal, Heyday; and Jen Stark, codirector, Center for Business and Social Justice

advertisement

One-on-one With US Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh

12:30 – 1:15 PM The Great Resignation. Hybrid work. Union drives. Work—and the workplace of tomorrow—has never been this interesting. U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh will share his perspectives on the changing dynamics between workers and employers, technology and employment trends, and the future of work. Featuring Marty Walsh, Secretary of Labor, U.S. Department of Labor Wednesday, September 21 Reinventing the Rom-com (and Making Audiences Fall in Back in Love With the Big Screen)

1:30 – 2:15 PM

advertisement

The team behind the forthcoming gay rom-com BROS talk about the power of representation, inclusive storytelling, the state of cinema, and the future of media and entertainment. Featuring Judd Apatow, director, writer, producer, and author, Apatow Productions; Donna Langley, chairman, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group; and Billy Eichner, actor, writer, and producer Employees Strike Back: A Look at the New Worker Moment

2:30 – 3:15 PM COVID-19 has roiled labor markets and workplaces and forever changed the dynamic between employees and management. Labor leaders explain the forces that led up to this new worker moment and share their insights on what’s permanently changed for businesses and the economy. Featuring Sara Nelson, president, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA; Christian Smalls, president, Amazon Labor Union; and Saket Soni, founder, Resilience Force

advertisement

Thursday, September 22 Tiny Tastebuds: Delighting and Sustaining the Next Generation

4 – 4:45 PM The team behind farm-to-fridge fresh kid snacks and baby food purveyor Once Upon a Farm discusses shaking up the retail landscape, brand positioning, food safety, and what it takes to get better nutrition into the hands of those who need it most. Featuring John Foraker, cofounder and CEO, Once Upon a Farm; and Jennifer Garner, cofounder and chief brand officer, Once Upon a Farm The New Era of Data Privacy: From Activism to Enforcement

2:30 – 3:15 PM

advertisement

After years of operating with impunity, Big Tech is coming under scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators, both here and abroad. Hear what’s in store for companies that traffic in data—and the customers who want more control over theirs. Featuring Rumman Chowdhury, director of machine learning ethics, transparency, and accountability, Twitter; Kade Crockford, director, Technology for Liberty Project, ACLU of Massachusetts; and Jay Edelson, attorney and founder, Edelson The Innovation Festival is sponsored by Capital One, Lenovo, Indiana Economic Development Corp, Meta, Altair, FIS, GS1 US, IBM, IPG, JBS, Skillsoft, and Loop TV.