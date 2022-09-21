Get ready for sports to be the next big investment asset class

Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 for $140 million, and today the NFL club’s valuation sits at about $8 billion . While an NFL team is very rarely up for grabs, newer sports teams, leagues, and adjacent companies are increasingly being seen as hot investment opportunities.

Angel City Football Club founder and managing partner at Upfront Ventures Kara Nortman told the audience at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival that opportunities are ripe in sports, particularly because of the proliferation of streaming services. She said because of the ever-increasing demand for sports content, emerging leagues in emerging sports have an opportunity to find a broader audience. CBS, for example, bought multiyear broadcast rights for the American Cornhole League in 2020. CBS also broadcast Pro Pickleball this summer, streaming it on Paramount Plus.

“As someone who spent my entire career investing in tech, I’m really moving all of my energy and focus over to sports,” said Nortman, who shared the stage with Thirty Five Ventures cofounder Rich Kleiman, and EA Sports COO Laura Miele. “I think it’s the beginning of it turning into its own asset class, even for institutional investors.”

In 2020, Nortman founded Angel City, which made an immediate splash, thanks to an ownership group that includes actor Natalie Portman, tennis legends Billie Jean King and Serena Williams, Reddit cofounder and venture capitalist Alexis Ohanian, and 13 former U.S. national women’s soccer team members.