Food insecurity is plaguing our nation: Here are five ways organizations can combat it

Over the past few decades, studies have shown healthy dietary patterns can help people achieve and maintain good health, reduce the risk of chronic disease, reduce stress, and alleviate chronic and acute conditions throughout all stages of the lifespan. Data consistently points to the power of foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, and whole grains to provide protective effects against heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 12.2% of American adults are meeting the standard for fruit intake, and an even smaller percentage (9.3%) for vegetables.

Food insecurity—defined by the USDA as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life”—may also play a significant role in the prevalence and treatment of chronic disease and the associated health outcomes. According to data from the USDA, “In 2020, an estimated 1 in 8 Americans were food-insecure, equating to over 38 million Americans, including almost 12 million children.” From an industry standpoint, certain sectors are more susceptible to the issue. For example, only 56% of nurses surveyed by the American Nurses Association said they have access to healthy food during work; in 2020, 5.2 million seniors across the U.S. were food-insecure; and food insecurity on college campuses has been cited as “The Invisible Epidemic.” As I see a renewed energy around preventative health measures that has stemmed from the pandemic, industry organizations have the opportunity to help combat this nationwide issue by prioritizing and supporting the nutrition needs of their people. Even though many organizations offer health care, both nutrition and access to healthy food are often overlooked as necessary components. I believe food is more than medicine, and health care alone is not enough to keep people healthy. In my experience, providing meals containing real food, real ingredients, and nutrient density has benefits beyond the obvious physical ones.

When proper nourishment becomes accessible, people can stress less about grocery shopping, cooking, and cleaning, as well as the detrimental financial and health effects of relying on restaurants or takeout. Ultimately, I believe better nutrition is about changing people’s long-term behavior toward food—and employers and member communities are in a prime position to help propel this shift. Breaking the cycle of poor nutrition is key to addressing the root problem. So how can industry organizations take steps toward improving nutrition? UNDERSTAND AND EDUCATE Basic education on how to eat healthier can go a long way. One study found that after nutrition counseling, 83% of patients reported understanding what they needed to eat for their individual needs.

MAKE IT PERSONAL Considering the variety of dietary restrictions and allergies people are faced with these days, each individual’s relationship with food is different. In my experience, keeping people satisfied and engaged in maintaining better nutrition starts with understanding—and subsequently supporting—their personalized needs. REMOVE BARRIERS

I believe access to nutritious food is a key social determinant of health. As such, enabling accessibility, affordability, transportation, food quality, and perceived safety is paramount to helping improve people’s nutrition. FIND SCALABLE PARTNERS Seek out partners that can help amplify support. Think about medical experts, local food production facilities, insurance companies, and meal delivery providers (full disclosure: FreshlyWell provides this service). These partners should be able to support the necessary volume in the most vulnerable geographies so people can have equitable access.

INVEST IN FOOD PROGRAMS This is a long-term approach; I believe better nutrition cannot be solved with one-off solutions. Creating subsidized food programs for both in-person and remote communities means people can access healthy, affordable food—anytime, anywhere (full disclosure: FreshlyWell also provides this service). These programs can live on their own, or integrate with existing food and dining services, benefits, or health care programs. I believe providing nourishing food is no longer a consideration; it’s a necessity as our country continues to face the endless cycle of nutrition insecurity and resulting health conditions. From health care systems to senior communities to universities and more, industry organizations should prioritize the nutrition of their people—and tend to each individual’s needs with intention and care.

Tom Futch is Vice President of FreshlyWell, the dedicated B2B arm of Freshly delivering mealtime solutions to employers and organizations.