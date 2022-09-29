Why you should build your community, not your network

As the founder of a thriving client service business, one would expect that I would be networking all the time—to find the next great client, referral, talent, the list goes on. But I’m not. I’m doing something richer and much more meaningful—I’m building community. This means that I’m building relationships instead of engaging in transactions. I’m getting to know people and their passions, instead of just how they spend their business hours and who else they might know. I’m leading with how I can be of service, instead of bartering what I have for something I want or need from someone else.

I believe taking a community-based approach when meeting new people and building new relationships engenders collective action, collaboration, alignment of shared values, and mutual accountability. It can allow you to be your authentic self and have genuine, non-contrived interactions that are not focused on some defined end goal, but instead on curiosity and organic connection. The added benefit? In addition to potentially feeling a whole lot happier and more connected, the value in enriching your professional community can lead to exponential growth. To be clear, I didn’t start out seeing networking through this lens. I spent years and years engaging in networking experiences that ranged from occasionally successful to mostly miserable. I spent a lot of time wondering how I would ever really be able to impact change or grow meaningful relationships through traditional networking activities. It wasn’t until I decided to launch my own business and did some serious reflection on this with my coach that I realized I was going about it all wrong. There was an actual “a-ha” moment for me after a particularly satisfying lunch with a colleague in which we spent more time talking about our lives and bonding over shared views than we did talking about our career goals and business opportunities. I realized that the connection we were forming would be far deeper and go much further in developing opportunities for each other since it was founded on true personal connection. I now take this approach organically with all of my interactions, and I haven’t looked back.

CHAMPIONING COMMUNITY-BASED CONNECTION Here are some starter questions you can ask to nurture more fulfilling, honest, and meaningful interactions when you first meet someone. These can help you transition from traditional networking conversations to community-building relationship starters: • How have you been spending your downtime/weekend/summer, etc? This is a simple, straightforward, 100% normal question to ask. You’d ask it to a friend, a sibling, a romantic partner—anyone! What I love about this question is that it’s an easy conversation starter. It can reveal what your conversation partner has going on in life and can provide organic jumping-off points for the conversation to continue.

• What are you passionate about? Passion is what drives us. Shared passions can build instant connections. If you’re not familiar with someone’s passion, it gives them the opportunity to teach you about it (an opportunity they will likely relish) and highlights your genuine curiosity. Passions can be so many things. They can be hobbies or activities, family-based, superficial and fun, or deep and existential. It’s all interesting. • Who is on your “personal board”? The importance of having a personal board is something I am passionate about. By learning who is on your conversation partner’s own personal board (or getting them to think about who would be on that board, if they aren’t familiar with the concept), you can gain a deeper understanding of the types of people they trust, the other communities they belong to, as well as any blind spots they may have that you can help eliminate. • What book/article/podcast/speaker/etc. has resonated deeply with you?

People love talking about the things that they love! Get your conversation partner talking about their favorite book, article, podcast, speaker, or similar inspirational/educational material. Not only can you learn something new, but you’ll also have shown that you’re open to a dialogue centered on learning and growing together. • Do you consider yourself to be introverted or extroverted? Most people have a good sense of which personality type they fall into and are usually comfortable talking about it. There are typically no judgments attached to these types and they can tell you a lot about a person. How do you approach your ongoing relationship with them? Are they energized by being at social events and around lots of people or do they prefer one-on-one interactions? Knowing more about how someone sees themself can serve as a great bridge for connection.

Ultimately, these are suggestions. They are by no means the “best” or only way to nurture community. I’ve found that approaching my interactions from a posture of being of service is what really turns the networking dynamic on its head—in the best possible way. In order to really be of service to someone, I have to know them authentically (and vice versa), so the questions I ask and the conversations I participate in are all in furtherance of that goal. And that is how you can start to build a connected community instead of a transactional network. So what are you waiting for? Go beyond the business card and laminated name tag and start building something deeper. Nicole is Founder & CEO of Fixer Advisory Group. An entrepreneur, lawyer, and “fixer” who writes about leadership and corporate culture.