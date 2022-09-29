How marketing can power your company forward in good times and bad

When the tech market starts to fluctuate, as it is now, the first place many companies make budget cuts is often marketing. I have some advice: Make your marketing so good that it helps your company weather the storm.

In fact, as Nirmalya Kumar and Koen Pauwels observed in a Harvard Business Review article, “Companies that have bounced back most strongly from previous recessions usually did not cut their marketing spend, and in many cases actually increased it.” I told our CFO in one of my first meetings with him, “I want to make it so clear what marketing is contributing to the business that we are the LAST place you come for budget.” Here are five ways to make changes in your marketing department to help your company stay afloat during a downturn.

1. IMPLEMENT A MARKETING OPERATIONS STRATEGY I believe marketing operations is an absolute must. What is it? It’s the end-to-end optimization of a company’s marketing processes and insights. Without this function and the data it provides, there’s no true way to evaluate the return on your marketing investment. Nothing annoys me more than when a marketing person or anyone in the organization says, “Our latest program was great,” yet offers no concrete evidence of its success. What made it great? How many people did it reach? How many new prospects did it develop? If you can’t answer those questions, then rest assured the program was subjectively “great.”

The data insights and analytics generated by marketing operations are critical across the board. For instance, marketing operations gives you the ability to see how brand assets are performing on the website, in a global campaign, or in email outreach. Armed with this data, you can make adjustments to improve performance. Managing by analytics brings in the science part of marketing. 2. OPTIMIZE YOUR MARTECH SPEND There should be rhyme and reason to your spend on marketing technologies. When I join a new company, the first thing I ask for is the slide deck on the martech stack. I want to know the role of every piece of marketing technology and how much we’re spending on it. I remember speaking to one marketing team that was so excited to have a slide deck full of logos—I would much rather see a handful with a very purposeful use case.

But here’s the thing. Technology alone doesn’t solve problems. People solve problems. Scrutinize the technology you have, and the problems you need to solve—decommission things that don’t help you meet your optimization goals and invest in the gaps. I don’t believe one solution will solve all your problems. But I do believe a single, integrated solution can address the vast majority of your needs. Pick a single platform and then go out and strategically fill holes as needed. 3. DON’T SKIMP ON THE STORYTELLING Marketing communications is how you tell your story. Without marcom, PR, or integrated marketing, customers won’t know the story you’re telling or the solutions you’re making.

How important is comms? In the past, I’ve been forced to turn off the comms engine for various reasons and it wasn’t pretty. The world may not notice that you’ve cut back on press releases or curtailed your social media activity. But they also won’t notice your company. It’s only when you turn on the marcom engine and rev it that you can really start to get noticed. Consistency is key—you can’t half be in the content and storytelling game; you have to go all in. It may not happen overnight, but when it does happen, it’s usually the result of a combined effort. A prospect reads an article written by your CEO, for instance, and then soon after comes across an analyst report on your company or sees a LinkedIn post. It’s the combination of multiple touchpoints that can help turn a prospect into a buyer. 4. HARMONIZE YOUR EFFORTS WITH INTEGRATED MARKETING

Integrated marketing is a strategy for delivering a cohesive message across all marketing channels, such as advertising, PR, social media, and demand generation. If marketing is an orchestra, integrated marketing is the conductor. It’s that place you look to when you need to know what’s happening at a global level. What are the campaigns in progress? What content is going on the website? Think about what an orchestra sounds like without a conductor. It’s a cacophony. The horns are overwhelming the strings and no one knows what comes next. Marketing is the same. The more messages and campaigns you have out there, the more you need someone conducting the overall delivery. You don’t want to overwhelm your salespeople and prospects with conflicting messages. The integrated marketing function is the one that says, yes we need this campaign targeted at, say, the health care industry, but not that one targeted at higher education, at least not all at the same time. 5. HARNESS THE POWER OF GROWTH MARKETING

Growth marketing is all about using data collected through marketing campaigns and experimentation to drive growth and build a base of loyal customers. But it’s one thing to do growth marketing—it’s another to do it well. Good growth marketing isn’t about spending money on an SEM campaign. It’s about measuring the effectiveness by layering in efforts like A/B testing to optimize the outcomes. With growth marketing, very soon after launching into the market, you can see what’s working and what’s not and quickly make the proper adjustments. Marketing is both art and science of getting people interested in your company and its products. When marketing fires on all cylinders, it’s magic. You start to hear positive feedback from within your organization, from peers and partners—and most importantly, your customers. Amid an economic downturn, if marketing is doing its job, I believe it should be the very last thing a company can afford to cut.

Kristi Melani is Chief Marketing Officer and GTM Strategy at Telesign.