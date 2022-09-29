My fellow CMOs, let’s play nice with IT

In my experience, marketing hasn’t always played well with IT. For years, marketing was last in line behind enterprise resource planning upgrades and other IT-driven transformative business initiatives, perpetuating an unfair perception that CIOs put the “no” in “innovation.”

As a CMO, I couldn’t wait—my team needed to scale, adapt to the market, and surpass aggressive pipeline targets, so we used our budget for shadow marketing apps, which added even more strain to our relationship with IT. Alas, those days are behind us, and we’re ready to play nice because data is at stake. IT is no longer relegated to the datacenter. CIOs and IT professionals are spending a lot more time in boardrooms discussing how they will drive new business models, deflect security threats, and maximize the value of the company’s critical data.

Data has always been important, but marketing a SaaS solution is even more data-dependent and driven. Not only is it a different customer experience, but it has a different engagement model, go-to-market approach, and product lifecycle—all of which generate more and more data. And it lets us see the direct correlation between personalized marketing activities, customer satisfaction, and revenue growth. This is why we’re now at the front of the line—but we can’t do it alone. Having stepped out of the datacenter and into the boardroom, I believe CIOs and their teams can enable marketers to visualize and use customer data to make real-time business decisions for a more consistent and predictable pipeline. This is on top of helping optimize costs and secure the endless data we’re generating, as well as ensuring we protect our customers’ privacy and comply with evolving data-oriented regulations.

Today, I am marching in lockstep with Reza Morakabati, our CIO, on a shared mission with joint metrics for success. We are well matched and understand each other. I have an engineering background and he has a business mindset. Together, we prioritize use cases with clear dependencies and resources, and we collaboratively analyze not only the return on investment but also the adoption of new MarTech tools. For example, in planning our Connections customer events, I worked closely with Reza and his team to evaluate virtual event platform vendors. We also determine how we can integrate the technology with our marketing automation and other registration tools to automate lead creation, increase our responsiveness, and personalize our follow-up. IT manages the rollout and ensures adoption and usage before investing further. It has been a tremendous success to date. HOW TO MAKE THAT CONNECTION

• Find your common ground. While you may have different perspectives and approaches, CMOs and CIOs have many shared corporate objectives. These include empowering sales to pursue new leads, assuring customer data is kept safe and private, and ensuring your commerce site is open and can handle the peaks before a big sale. Determine the near-term priority you can tackle together. • Be transparent. CIOs, like CMOs, have many priorities to accommodate. Share yours with your CIOs, from the most critical project to the nice-to-have one. In exchange, your CIO can share the projects that are more urgent than yours—so you could negotiate with a colleague or find out dependencies work and time required to complete each of your projects. This will enable you set expectations on the IT and marketing teams together. • It’s a two-way street. Like any successful partnership, there needs to be some give and take. You need their help supporting your growth objectives and MarTech choices. And they could use your team’s guidance to market their business transformation (and subsequent IT changes) to roll out a security awareness program empowering employees to fend off threats—or to strengthen their internal product launches. Offer counsel and communications support to help make IT more successful.

According to Forrester, marketing organizations continue to dedicate more resources and spend about a fifth of their budgets on technology. That may not change anytime soon, so if CMOs want to be more successful in this fast-moving market, they should invest heavily in the relationship they have with their CIOs as well as in how they maximize the value of their critical data. I have, and it is paying dividends. Isabelle Guis, Chief Marketing Officer at Commvault, has spent decades honing her craft at companies like Salesforce, EMC, and Cisco.