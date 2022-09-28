The power in pulling a maverick

I recently watched the film Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel released over 30 years after its predecessor about an incredibly skilled Navy aviator, portrayed by Tom Cruise, who pushes the envelope to go above and beyond for his role. I enjoyed the original and this version, as they reminded me of the importance of taking risks to achieve greatness. The character’s fearlessness and willingness to go the extra mile to reach an objective is a perfect example of how being bold in business can be key to surpassing heights you never thought possible.

Another reason why this film resonated with me is because of the indirect points it makes about the significance of servant leadership. By definition, servant leadership is “a non-traditional leadership philosophy, embedded in a set of behaviors and practices that place the primary emphasis on the well-being of those being served,” and it has been a driving force and passion throughout my life. I always work to take actions that have the potential to lead to victories for the larger matrix organization and make a positive impact on society as a whole. Having the courage to take chances can help you get ahead of the competition and facilitate breakthroughs with lasting change and transformational strategies. BOLD MOVES IN BUSINESS Although mavericks may be generalized as people with severely inflated egos, this isn’t the quality that makes them special in my opinion. Mavericks shake things up and can be effective assets to companies by promoting creative solutions. While it’s important to serve the companies you work for, I believe it’s equally as necessary to occasionally deviate from the normal course of action to make bold moves. I have always taken pride in working hard and living a life of servitude. There have been countless times when I have stuck my neck out for my company and ran the chance of looking foolish—but this is simply the embodiment of being a maverick. You run the risk of being the hero or the zero!

Just like in the movie, people who stand out, ask questions others won’t, and make unprecedented moves can make all the difference in the long run. Don’t be afraid to venture outside of your comfort zone to overcome obstacles, gain new perspectives, and be an active servant leader in your business and community. BRAVERY BREAKS BARRIERS I believe being a business maverick requires a particular set of skills and one fundamental quality—bravery! An article from London Business School explains how mavericks remake the rules, rethink how to measure success, and let their values lead them to more significant questions and answers. It notes that there are three steps to becoming a business maverick:

Reimagine your organization Rethink strategies and experiment Learn from others To live like a maverick, channel your strengths and abilities while also being willing to experiment to find innovative resolutions. Revamp ideas to see how your gut guides you to new actions and places. Be open to learning from other experts who can provide you with knowledge and resources to be an industry leader. Overall, the article found that individuals who embody “ambition, resourcefulness, a willingness to experiment, unconventional thought and an undeterrable spirit” are most likely to become stand-out developers in their sector. STRATEGIES, RISK, AND SUCCESS A feature by Harvard Business Review examines the power of intrapreneurship—entrepreneurial creativity within established organizations. The article argues that mavericks are ineffective at best and that no single person (no matter how brilliant) can make game-changing moves without structural support. I believe one person can make a difference, although they may find it harder to do so alone. I failed miserably when trying to accomplish certain goals solo. I looked like a fool to my customers, offended the licensed professionals in my industry, and made it impossible for them to support my maverick behavior. While being bold is a major key for mavericks, it’s equally as vital to know when to reach out and ask for help. Institutionalizing innovation can make achieving greatness more easily attainable for mavericks to support their team and mission.

In order for transformation to happen successfully, having a solid strategy in place helps. I believe it is equally as crucial to know when certain risks can lead to profitable outcomes. Forbes Business Council member Justin Grome highlighted some of the countless advantages that having the courage to take a leap can bring. He noted that entrepreneurs may find strategies that work for them that others have not taken advantage of due to the uncertainty involved. The strong upside is that if your attempt does work, you may be operating in a niche market with no competitors and pave the way in a lucrative industry. HIGH RISK, HIGH REWARD In my experience, mavericks across industries agree that while bold moves in business are necessary, taking calculated risks is the real key. Leaders should aim to be like the Maverick in Top Gun, assess their surroundings and circumstances, weigh their options, and determine the best course of action to elevate their businesses. Risk-taking behavior is essential to the entrepreneurial spirit and can be a valuable tool to accomplish goals that competitors are too wary to take advantage of. Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the best advice entrepreneur Peter Thiel gave him: “[T]he biggest risk you can take is not taking any risk.”

In a world that is constantly evolving, I believe people and businesses alike have to follow suit or potentially get left in the dust. Be the maverick of your industry—take chances that can lead to unique solutions and become a leader in your sector and an innovator in your neighborhood. Although it can be scary to navigate waters you have never seen before, it may be even more frightening to stay on the same shores you have always been. Instead, choose to be a maverick and a servant leader—steer your ship to new ports of opportunity for your company and community. Gary C. Cooper is the Chairman of Palmetto Infusion | CEO & Founder of The Carolus Company | Investing in human and business potential.