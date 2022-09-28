Where to find talent in a still-tight labor market

The job market has undergone an intense shakeup in recent years. The pandemic caused a mass shift in how companies conduct their business. It also sparked what many have dubbed “The Great Resignation.” Over 47 million workers walked away from their employers in 2021 alone.

This has left ongoing talent gaps as employers search for ways to fill positions with qualified and experienced workers. The construction industry alone faces an estimated worker shortage of 650,000 employees to meet demand in 2022. As employers cast about for quality talent, I believe there are still a few options for where they can find skilled workers in plenty—as long as they’re willing to broaden their search parameters. STARTING AT THE BEGINNING

Experience is at a premium at the moment. But many companies can shortcut the need for experience by opting for cutting-edge training and skill sets instead. Many employers seem to be looking to universities to find new employees to invest in. Schools are seeing the effect, too. High Point University reported that 98% of its graduates are either employed or continuing their education within 180 days of graduation. As graduates with fresh skill sets enter the job market, they are becoming prime targets for companies that are desperate for high-quality (and affordable) talent.

GOING GLOBAL Another option that has become increasingly accessible in recent years is tapping into the global talent pool. The pandemic crisis pushed companies into the remote work world. This was initially done as an instinctive move for short-term survival. However, for those willing to embrace remote and hybrid workspaces, it also has the potential for some long-term benefits.

Along with things like better DEI and worldwide coverage, global hiring can also exponentially expand the size of the labor pool employers have to draw from. LEANING ON TECH Sometimes the struggle to find quality employees isn’t due to a lack of talent—but rather the inability to locate that talent. As workers walk away from employers, many companies that have operated with the convenience of candidates coming to them for years are now required to proactively look for replacements.

It’s an issue that certain tech tools are working to address. For instance, an abundance of freelancer marketplaces, like Upwork and Fiverr, are filling the gap by gathering large pools of talented and affordable contractors. These freelance marketplaces serve as central locations for businesses to shop for talent to fill both temporary and ongoing needs. In addition, niche technologies are boosting staffing options in select industries where average freelancer activity isn’t always the right fit. For instance, CareRev implements HR software that connects medical workers with high-profile positions in the health care industry in a manner that meets the needs of employers and employees alike. FINDING QUALITY LABOR IN A STRUGGLING MARKET

There’s no doubt that the current market is skewed in favor of employees. The ability for tens of millions of workers to voluntarily walk off of job sites has created a shift in power that many think is long overdue. And yet, in spite of the win for the everyman, businesses still need workers and workers still need employment. I believe it’s important for leaders to wake up to the new labor market and assess their options. If traditional hiring practices don’t work, find new avenues to import talent into your company. Colleges and universities are creating a steady (albeit limited) flow of fresh laborers into the workforce. Remote work is opening up a larger global talent pool. Tech is making it easier to sync up workers with the best jobs they’re suited for. By leaning on these tools, employers can broaden their search parameters, giving them that extra firepower needed to find the best talent in a still-tight labor market.

Chalmers Brown is the Chief Technology Officer of Due.