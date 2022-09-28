The lily pad effect: How to develop deep roots to protect your sales team from any storm

If you’ve ever spent any time on an inland lake or river, you’ve likely passed right by one of the most miraculous plants on earth without giving it another thought. The bright white flower and flat green leaf that gives the water plant its name are only the beginning. Beneath the surface is the heart and soul of the lily pad—a series of hearty stems and tubes that extend deep down to the bottom of the river, pond, or lake, which connects to an extensive root system. It’s this root system that anchors the delicate-looking plant, keeping it stable in the face of all kinds of inclement weather. The thin waxy leaves we see on the water’s surface collect oxygen and sunlight to feed the root system. Yet the strength of the plant is found in its roots.

advertisement

advertisement

Leaving the botany lesson aside, the same can be said of your sales team. They are the face of the sales department. They represent your products or services to new clients while chasing down leads to feed the business with fresh revenue streams. But if the root system of your sales team isn’t deep and interconnected, the shifting winds of marketplace uncertainty will eventually tear your business apart. And we all know those winds can shift quickly and often. The pandemic. Fear of inflation. The housing crash of the late 2000s. September 11, 2001. Wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. The burst of the Dot Com bubble in the late 1990s. And with every marketplace storm, there are companies that are uprooted and die, while other companies are able to ride it out. When it comes to sales, sometimes even the highest performers get spooked by the uncertainty and instability that comes with the shifting marketplace. This leads to companies losing top sales talent, who oftentimes exit for greener pastures. So the question is: how do you develop deep enough roots to insulate your sales team from uncertainty and instability?

advertisement

1. REINFORCE THAT IT’S A SALES TEAM Sales is one of those professions that creates a perfect storm for adopting a lone-wolf mentality, partly due to the individual, performance-based compensation structure. The key here is to break through this barrier to create a team environment in which everyone feels interconnected and supported, especially by sales leaders. Providing your sales team with a collaborative project, for example, where commission is split and strategies are reached by consensus will go a long way in anchoring those roots. Tying individual KPIs with company goals will allow your salespeople to feel like they are contributing to something bigger.

advertisement

2. INCORPORATE PLAY INTO WORK I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: sales is hard. It’s a stressful profession under any market condition, let alone a stormy one. Strong roots are reliant on a strong company culture, and that means working and playing as a team. Some of the best bonds between coworkers are formed off the clock—company picnics, retreats, outings, and happy hours. After all, this is your work family, and all families need to let their hair down. Try folding in team-building exercises like trivia or escape rooms at your next outing to ease tension and subdue unhealthy competitiveness. 3. JUST LISTEN

advertisement

Employee mental health is not just a fad, it’s a fact. Some salespeople might prefer to work from home, some may enjoy a flexible schedule, while others get excited about food and beverage options in the office kitchen. The point is, sometimes it’s the small things that make a big difference in your team’s mental health. Make sure to listen to each individual to determine what helps them grow even deeper roots. Remember, a strong sales team is built from the roots up. Strengthen those roots and your company will have the resilience to weather any storm. President/CEO of Tyson Group, #1 WSJ and USA Today bestselling author, expert sales negotiator and consultant for the world’s biggest brands