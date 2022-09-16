This designer thinks AI-powered, customized jeans are the future

Beth Esponnette founded Unspun in 2017 in an effort to tackle fashion’s wasteful practices. Most brands design clothes and place orders at factories six to nine months in advance, making educated guesses about what styles and sizes will be popular in the future. But they expect that a significant proportion of their inventory will go unsold. Of the more than 100 billion garments churned out annually, an estimated 30% is never purchased.

Unspun’s technology allows consumers to do a 3D body scan at home in 10 seconds. Its software then uses artificial intelligence to transform these data points into a pattern that a factory can use to cut and sew jeans. Once the customer has selected the denim style they want, an order will be sent to a factory in China or Turkey, and the customer will receive their jeans in three weeks.

“The technology can be used to make any kind of garment,” says Esponnette. “But in focus groups, it was very clear that jeans were the item that consumers most struggled with when it came to fit.”

AI-powered jeans seem high tech and comfortable, but for many people, fashion is about self-expression and emotion. That’s why this collaboration with Collina Strada is so important, Esponnette says. Taymour brought her colorful, ’90s-inspired aesthetic to her designs. Some jeans are decked out in rhinestones, others featured plaid patterns painted in watercolor. And all of them fit into the show’s butterfly theme.

The four jeans from the collection will be available to purchase in the next few weeks from both Collina Strada and Unspun. And for both Esponnette and Taymour, these jeans make the point that sustainable fashion doesn’t need to be dull or minimalist. It can be rhinestone-encrusted.